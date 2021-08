Little Rock police on early Friday said they were investigating a homicide.

The killing happened in the 4400 block of West 28th Street, according to a Twitter post by the Police Department. A police dispatch log indicates officers responded to a "shot spotter activation" at 4408 W. 28th St. just after 2 a.m.

The post didn’t name the victim in the killing. Authorities said they were “still gathering information on a suspect.”

