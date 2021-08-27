LIVE! in NWA: Jazz at Crystal Bridges; Ray Wylie Hubbard at The Majestic

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society has curated three solo performances for Crystal Bridges Museum's Art Night out event from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Bentonville. NWA's matriarch of jazz piano, Claudia Burson (pictured), Kansas City-based Roger Wilder, and Matt Nelson will perform on the museum's Van Cliburn concert grand piano during the art party. Free; registration required. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Band of Minors: Back to School Revival performs at 6 p.m. Saturday for ages 13-18 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. $17-$22. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Monk Is King performs at 5 p.m. Saturday with guest Pat Ryan Key for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

• Ray Wylie Hubbard performs with guest Beau Roberson at 8 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $20-$25. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Luke Bryan brings his "Proud To Be Right Here Tour" ($50-$135) to Rogers with guests Dylan Scott and Runaway June at 7:30 p.m. today; and stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan ($29.50-$295) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• The Fayetteville Roots Festival continues today and Saturday at Pratt Place Inn in Fayetteville. The music and culinary festival has been sold out since early spring. fayettevilleroots.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.