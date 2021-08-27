2 men die in shooting near courthouse

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Two men were killed and another was injured on Thursday in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

The two people who were fatally shot were men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the courthouse in response to a shots-fired call about 9:50 a.m., he said. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN-TV earlier that the shooting happened between the courthouse and the county jail.

Passwater did not talk about a possible motive for the shooting and did not take any questions.

Kankakee is about 60 miles south of Chicago.

N.C. minimum age to marry rises to 16

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s minimum age to be married is now higher after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a measure Thursday increasing it from 14 to 16.

The increase, which takes effect immediately but doesn’t void previous marriages, comes after the General Assembly gave unanimous support to the new threshold earlier this month.

North Carolina lawmakers acted as officials said the state had turned recently into a destination locale for out-of-state couples seeking to wed and in which one marriage applicant is a minor. States adjoining North Carolina had raised their minimum age to 16 or 17 in recent years.

North Carolina’s new law still requires 16- or 17-year-olds to receive parental permission or a judge’s approval to get married, and the age difference between the youth and their spouse now can be no more than four years.

Women’s rights advocates and child protection groups this year sought unsuccessfully to raise North Carolina’s age to 18 with no exceptions — which is the law in six states.

“This legislation is an important step toward ending child marriage in North Carolina and instituting more protections for children,” Cooper said in a news release announcing the bill signing. “While it falls short of raising the age of marriage to 18, it will make our state a safer place for children.” Alaska is the lone state whose law expressly allows marriages as young as 14, according to the group Unchained at Last. There’s no set minimum age in nine states, where they rely instead on case law or a judge’s rulings.

Tropical Storm Ida churns toward Gulf

MIAMI — A depression that strengthened into a tropical storm in the Caribbean on Thursday is forecast to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Tropical Storm Ida had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings amid the formation of Ida.

Ida is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches western Cuba and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday, the center said. The central U.S. Gulf Coast should start to see rain from the storm by early Sunday.

Late Thursday, Ida was traveling northwest at about 14 mph. It was about 100 miles west of Negril, Jamaica, and about 130 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

Forecasters warned of heavy rain, possible flash floods and mudslides and a storm surge of as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal, along with “large and destructive waves.”

Figure in tribal case gets life in prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A member of the Seminole Nation in Oklahoma whose case led to a landmark decision on criminal jurisdiction in tribal lands has been sentenced to life in federal prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Federal prosecutors in Muskogee announced late Wednesday that Jimcy McGirt, 72, was sentenced to life in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country.

McGirt was originally convicted in a state court and sentenced to 500 years in prison in 1997 for the assaults that occurred on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that the tribe’s reservation had never been disestablished and either federal courts or tribal nations have jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against American Indians on tribal land, not the state.

McGirt was subsequently charged in federal court in Muskogee, where a federal jury convicted him in November of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child.

“The sentences imposed today are the culmination of many hours of investigation, case preparation, legal research and case presentation by Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah McAmis and Courtney Jordan,” acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson said in a statement.

McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, said McGirt planned to appeal his conviction.