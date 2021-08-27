New releases can't overtake Reynolds' 'Free Guy'

Four new films with major stars including Hugh Jackman and Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters last weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn't enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy "Free Guy," which topped the charts for the second weekend running.

"'Free Guy' is a movie that hearkens back to the days when strong word of mouth and a really engaged star, Ryan Reynolds, combine to make for a great theatrical-first release," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "It shows that a theatrical-first release even in today's unusual marketplace can have legs. It feels very 2019, not pandemic-era."

The movie, which delivered a surprisingly strong performance two weekends ago, made $18.8 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday. It fought off several new challengers, including Paramount's heavily promoted "Paw Patrol: The Movie," which made an estimated $13 million in debut weekend sales. It was by far the best of the new openers.

"Paw Patrol" sales were likely hindered by its simultaneous release on Paramount+ and because the No. 2 domestic theater chain Regal Theatres declined to show it. Parents are reluctant to take their children to theaters during the pandemic, potentially further holding back its ticket sales.

Chris Aronson, the president of domestic distribution for Paramount Pictures, said the weekend was a "Very nice, very pleasant surprise."

"It's a younger skewing audience and we're in interesting times, but I think our marketing teams, both on our side and the exhibition side, did a terrific job at getting the message out," Aronson said. "The pups are very beloved and have a very, very loyal audience."

Cinema owners are still under pressure from covid-19. In addition to capacity restrictions and new rules that some theaters must check customer vaccine status, there are fewer releases to draw in new audiences. On the third weekend in August 2019, there were about 60 movies in circulation, compared with roughly 20 now, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Walt Disney said it has taken in $125 million in online revenue from "Black Widow" and said the picture, which prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, has outperformed other Marvel films. The numbers were revealed in court filings last Friday.

Disney's "Jungle Cruise," which is available to rent on Disney+ for $30, landed in third place in its fourth weekend in release. So far, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt action-adventure has grossed $174 million globally.

In its first weekend, Millennium Media's "The Protege," starring Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson, earned $2.9 million from 2,577 locations. Distributed by Lionsgate, the Martin Campbill-directed action movie about Q's assassin character Anna, who is seeking justice, got mixed-to-positive reviews.

Searchlight's "The Night House," which was very well-reviewed, didn't connect with its opening weekend audience, who gave it a C- CinemaScore. The indie horror about a recently widowed woman played by Rebecca Hall grossed an estimated $2.9 million from 2,240 locations.

Meanwhile, "Reminiscence" with Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton fizzled with only $2 million from 3,265 locations. The directorial debut of "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy, "Reminiscence" is also streaming on HBO Max.

It's one of several Warner Bros.' adult-skewing films that has underwhelmed with the hybrid release strategy, including the thrillers "Those Who Wish Me Dead," with Angelina Jolie and "The Little Things," with Denzel Washington. The studio is releasing all of its 2021 slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously.

"I think there is a consumer confusion," Dergarabedian said of the many hybrid release strategies. "When people are faced with myriad options, they have to figure out how, when and where they can get that content. To rise above the noise, you really have to have a film that's buzz worthy. 'Free Guy' is that buzz worthy movie, and it's only available in theaters."