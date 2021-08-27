Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Calvin Jenkins, 20, of 3601 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Jenkins was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Angela Evans, 46, of 13735 Reading Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Evans was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Kyle Stubbs, 30, 6401 S.W. Mallet Road, #204, in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Stubbs was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• James Bickerstaff, 37, of 13847 Turnberry Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with computer child pornography. Bickerstaff was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Alberto Esteban-Cruz, 18, of 3016 Twin County St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Esteban-Cruz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Franklin Hinton, 54, of 1045 S. Happy Hollow Road, Apt. 1, in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault. Hinton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Little Flock

• Tyler Wylie, 30, of 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Wylie was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Daniel Zuniga, 20, of 853B Travertine in Siloam Springs, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Zuniga was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Steve Robinson, 26, of 995 Vale St. B, in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tony White, 33, of 691 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. White was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.