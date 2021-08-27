BASEBALL

Hoskins out for season

Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger announced Thursday. Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 home runs and 71 RBI, and the news is a major blow to the team's playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East. Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5.

GOLF

Americans trail in Curtis Cup

Annabel Fuller and Caley McGinty were part of two winning matches Thursday as Great Britain & Ireland jumped out to a 4 1/2-1 1/2 lead over the Americans after the first round of the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales. Hannah Darling teamed with Fuller in fourballs to beat Rachel Heck and Emilia Migliaccio, and Darling also partnered with Louise Duncan in halving the opening foursomes match against Heck and Rose Zhang, the top two women amateurs in the world. Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in women's golf, had to hole a 4-foot putt to win the 18th hole for a half-point. Zhang teamed with Allisen Corpuz for the only U.S. victory in fourballs. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Arkansas Razorbacks) teamed with Gina Kim and suffered a 3-and-1 loss to Caley McGinty and Emily Toy.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

David Lipsky and Stephan Jaeger both shot an 8-under 63 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is four shots behind the leaders at 4-under 67. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 70. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings both shot an even-par 71. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 72.

Morrison leads Euro Masters

James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Thursday. Starting in the first group at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club, the 36-year-old Englishman set a target no one could match on a sun-bathed day high in the Swiss Alps. Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole which he played in his outward nine. Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French left-hander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Pac-12 won't expand

The Pac-12 said Thursday that it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power 5 homes. The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball. The formation of a three-conference alliance came a little less than a month after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025. The move would coincide with the end of the Big 12's current television contract. With Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.

FOOTBALL

Panthers trade for punter

The Carolina Panthers have acquired placekicker-punter Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick. The Giants announced the deal on Thursday after completing two days of practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Santoso, who has had an outstanding training camp, just didn't fit in with the Giants because of the presence of former Panthers placekicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon. Gano, who kicked for Carolina from 2012-18, made 31 of 32 field-goal attempts last season in his first season with New York. He was released by the Panthers in July 2020.

Tannehill out with covid

Tennessee General Manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the covid-19 vaccination as the Titans' virus outbreak grew to nine including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined four other players on the reserve/covid-19 list. Tannehill practiced Tuesday and talked to reporters afterward. That makes three Titans starters out. The Titans GM said the team is close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had covid-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.

Bears release receiver Wims

The Chicago Bears waived receiver Javon Wims on Thursday. A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns in three seasons. The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In the Bears' 21-9 playoff loss at New Orleans, Wims dropped a touchdown when he let a pass go right through his arms and bounce off his jersey number after he raced into the end zone behind defenders on a trick play.

HOCKEY

Canada defeats U.S.

Jamie Rattraw scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women's world hockey championship in Calgary, Alberta. Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A. The United States (3-1) will play Germany or Japan in Saturday's quarterfinals. Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast and Sarah Nurse also scored for 10-time champion Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 26 saves, allowing only Lee Stecklein's goal early in the third. Daoust started the rout at 7:13 of first period, with the puck rebounding off the back boards and into the slot for her to hammer it past goalie Alex Cavallini.

TENNIS

Seeded players ousted

Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Mikael Ymer all took down seeded opponents -- including No. 1 Pablo Carreno Busta -- on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina. Ivashka beat Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3, upending the world's 12th-ranked player. That sent the 27-year-old from Belarus into today's semifinals to face Russuvuori, a 22-year-old from Finland who beat 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-1. The winner of that semifinal will reach their first ATP Tour hard-court final. Ymer followed by beating 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3 in the first night quarterfinal.

Top seed falls in Cleveland

Sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the Tennis in the Land semifinals in Cleveland. No. 51 Linette used precision shot-making and converted five of six break points in the quarterfinal at Jacobs Pavilion, avenging a loss to No. 27 Kasatkina three weeks ago in San Jose, Calif.