Organizers postponing King Biscuit Blues Festival to October 2022

Citing the rising number of covid-19 cases in Helena-West Helena and Phillips County, the Sonny Boy Blues Society Board of Directors is postponing the King Biscuit Blues Festival from this October to Oct. 5-8, 2022.

“We take the health and safety of our artists, fans, volunteers, sponsors and the public as our top priority,” said festival CEO Munnie Jordan. “Postponement will allow the festival to be safely presented in a way that our fans expect.”

The organizers will roll over ticket sales and sponsorships to the 2022 festival. Email operations@kingbiscuitfestival.com or visit kingbiscuitfestival.com.