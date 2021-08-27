OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT VS. BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Benton: Brad Harris

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 30 consecutive games during its three-year title run in Class 7A. ... Benton hasn't beaten its Saline County rivals in the Salt Bowl since 2005. The Panthers also beat the Hornets in the playoffs that same season. ... James is 56-8 at Bryant while Harris is 40-22 at Benton. ... The Hornets rolled 48-7 in last year's game. ... The Panthers are off next week but return on Sept. 10 against Little Rock Southwest. Bryant hosts Marion.

NO. 2 BENTONVILLE VS. LIBERTY NORTH (MO.)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Liberty North: Greg Jones

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY The two teams were scheduled to play last year in Bentonville, but Liberty North was forced to cancel after its conference wouldn't allow it to travel to an out-of-state opponent. ... Bentonville has won 14 of the previous 15 7A-West Conference titles and owns a 32-game winning streak over league opponents. ... Tigers wide receiver Chase Nimrod has committed to Tennessee. ... Bentonville plays another Missouri team, Kansas City Rockhurst, on Sept. 10.

NO. 3 CABOT AT SEARCY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Lion Stadium, Searcy

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Searcy: Zak Clark

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY Clark spent the previous five seasons as head coach at Springdale (where he went 26-39) but was hired at Searcy in May for Kenny Simpson, who left at one season. Clark is the team's third head coach in three years. ... Reed has been the coach at Cabot since 2018. ... The Panthers rolled to a 35-18 victory over the Lions last season. ... Searcy brings a five-game losing streak into this year's matchup.

NO. 5 CONWAY AT NO. 7 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY Conway's 38-21 victory started a season-opening, four-game losing streak for Fayetteville last year. ... Dick is in his third season with the Bulldogs, who return 15 starters. ... Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna originally committed to Texas A&M but has since decided to attend Oregon next year. Kaiden Turner, a hard-hitting linebacker and running back for the Bulldogs, committed to Indiana. ... Conway averaged 42 points per game in 2020.

NO. 6 PULASKI ACADEMY AT JOE T. ROBINSON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charlie George Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Joe T. Robinson: Todd Eskola

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY The two teams went back and forth last season until Pulaski Academy created some separation in the second half to take a 48-35 victory. ... The game is the first as head coach for Lucas, who was promoted when Kevin Kelley left to take over at Presbyterian College. ... Eskola led Robinson to the 2019 Class 4A state title. ... Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon has committed to Northwestern while Robinson lineman E'Marion Harris has pledged to play at the University of Arkansas.

NO. 9 LAKE HAMILTON VS. HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Lake Hamilton; Tommy Gilleran; Hot Springs Lakeside; Jared McBride

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton also won the 2020 battle, 31-17, on Lakeside's home turf. ... The Wolves advanced to last season's Class 6A state championship game – their first such trip to the final since 2011. ... Lakeside has won four league titles in seven years, including the past two 5A-South crowns. ... McBride is 71-50 during his tenure with the Rams. He joined the program in 2010.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN VS. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

COACHES Little Christian Christian: Eric Cohu; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Season opener for both

NOTEWORTHY The game is the first at Little Rock Central for Shelton, who took over for Kent Laster in March. Shelton led Dumas to the Class 4A quarterfinals last season in his only year with the school. ... Cohu is beginning his fifth season at Little Rock Christian. ... The Warriors pulled away to win last year's game 57-35 after trailing 35-30 at the start of the fourth quarter. ... Both teams will play at home next week before taking to the road.

NOTE No. 4 Greenwood and No. 8 North Little Rock are off.