Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Aug. 27

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services will be held with citizens and leaders of Pine Bluff praying for the growth and prosperity of the city. The final in-person service for August will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed.

• BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will give away school supplies and personal hygiene items in a drive-through setting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Rosie A. Foster Willing Workers Ministry & Youth Department will host the event at the church's fellowship hall.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring photo identification.

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH SINGLES MINISTRY will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods. Participants are urged to wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free small business and personal financial development management class at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Topics include financial literacy, financial planning, developing a budget, grants, small business loans, feasibility of a business idea, and knowing the business market. Unity is still practicing social distancing and has hand sanitizer wipes available. Participants are asked to wear their masks. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

