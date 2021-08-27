Man, 29, arrested in stabbing of Jonesboro woman, police say

A man accused of stabbing a Jonesboro woman earlier this week was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to 1205 Golf Course Drive around 12:40 p.m. in reference to a stabbing, Jonesboro police said.

The woman, 51-year-old Deena Dubar, had a severe laceration and was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, police said.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Trevontae Hassell, of Jonesboro, police said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon. The post said he was “confined in an undisclosed psychiatric facility.”

An online Craighead County jail roster indicated Hassell was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond, the roster shows.