PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville's Josh Ficklin ready to get fumble out of his mind with added muscle and faster legs

BENTONVILLE -- Josh Ficklin admits the last time he touched the football during his sophomore season will be etched in his mind for quite some time.

If only the memory was a little better for Bentonville's tailback. Instead of a touchdown celebration, Ficklin was just a short distance from the goal line when it was ruled he fumbled the football, and the Tigers were eventually eliminated from the Class 7A state playoffs with a 38-34 loss to Cabot.

Ficklin said the play left him speechless at the moment, but he didn't mind talking about the situation he dealt with as he and his Bentonville teammates prepared for their season opener tonight at home against Liberty (Mo.) North.

"I just let go of the ball," Ficklin said. "I really didn't mean to. I was hanging on to it as long as I could, and I thought they were blowing the whistle. I just lost the ball.

"I was thinking to myself that I wasn't getting up the rest of the night. I wasn't talking to anybody else that night. I just kept to myself. I didn't argue about it or anything."

Many will agree Ficklin deserved a better fate on that November night at Tiger Stadium. He carried the ball 28 times for 209 yards -- almost double the performance of what he had done in any regular-season game -- and he scored two touchdowns, including a 1-yard run that gave the Tigers a 34-17 lead with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

Included in that group is Bentonville coach Jody Grant. He has remained firm on his stance that it should have not been a fumble on that third-down play and that his team should have had one more chance to take the lead and possibly win the game and advance to the semifinals.

"The initial contact had been made, and the forward movement was done," Grant said. "The whistle had been blown and the ball came out. You can see I'm in their hip pocket.

"But what do you do at this point? I know this -- Josh Ficklin ran his tail off that night, and I told him that wasn't his fault. It was a bad scenario and a tough situation for him."

That play was the only blemish in what proved to be a notable season for Ficklin. He finished with 1,003 yards and 15 touchdowns and 12 receptions for 111 yards and a score, and he was one of several Tigers named to the 7A-West Conference's all-state team.

But it's been Ficklin's focus as he and his Bentonville teammates prepare for the upcoming season. A lot of his attention has been placed on keeping a grip on the football at all times.

"I know I'm going to hang on to that football," Ficklin said. "I'm going hard until the whistle blows, for sure. I'm going to score next time. I don't want to live my life with regrets. That play -- I'm going to remember it for the rest of my life. But in the future, I'm going to score.

"Every practice now, we're working on ball security and hanging on to the ball. We've been doing that for entire periods, sometimes. I've also been conditioning myself so I can take the beating and handle taking all those carries."

The good thing is Ficklin won't have to shoulder all that load alone. Sean Anderson and Chris Collier-Surly, both of whom shared backfield duties last year, return for another season and give Grant added firepower for the Tigers' running game.

But that hasn't stopped Ficklin from making himself an even better tailback. He enters his junior season at 202 pounds, compared to 185 last season, and he has improved his 40-yard time from 4.67 seconds to 4.47 -- a result of running bleachers and in sandpits.

"I think Josh is going to have a really nice year," Grant said. "He's real strong. I think that's one of the most impressive things about him. His vision is great as a runner, and his pad level is good. He's tough to tackle. He checks all the boxes in what you want as a back.

"We're blessed to have a really talented backfield because Sean and Chris are also very talented. I think it's our job as coaches to make sure we keep our backs fresh and healthy for the entire season. It might get frustrating when they start counting carries, but we're training them it's not about how many carries and how many yards they get. It's how we do as a team."

Josh Ficklin (1) is prepared to be an even better tailback this season after he ran for 1,003 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a sophomore at Bentonville last fall. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach)