PREP FOOTBALL: Northside makes it six straight wins over Southside in annual Battle of Rogers Ave.

FORT SMITH -- Once Fort Smith Northside's powerful running game got cranked up, the Grizzlies rolled on Thursday night.

Northside pounded out 296 yards on the ground behind its offensive backfield trio in a 31-16 win over rival Southside on Thursday night at Jim Rowland Stadium.

The win marked six straight wins for the Grizzlies over Southside and bumped Northside's advantage to 34-25-2 in the all-time series.

"It's six," Northside coach Mike Falleur said. "And, we're proud of it."

Northside really started rolling on the ground right before halftime.

The Grizzlies took a 10-9 lead at the half with a 76-yard, 10-play drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Ty Massey with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » nwaonline.com/827fsvideo/]

Northside's defense stopped Southside on downs to open the second half and needed just four plays to notch another score. Senior quarterback Walker Catsavis scrambled 37 yards for the score with 8:23 left in the third quarter for a 17-9 cushion.

Northside's defense held Southside on downs again, but the Grizzlies missed a field goal.

After forcing a short punt, Northside scored again with 59 seconds left in the third quarter on a 1-yard by Sundquist Church that bumped the Grizzlies up, 23-9.

Just in the third quarter, Northside rushed 15 times for 128 yards after talking at halftime.

"We just talked about we weren't playing very good, making mistakes, and missing blocks," Falleur said. "We just had to come on and do it. I'm real proud. I'm really happy with the way we played in the second half."

An interception by Davon Solomon, Northside added a final touchdown. Church rumbled 55 yards on the first play, and Catsavis tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to T'kavion King with 2:58 left for a 31-9 lead.

Southside added a final score on an 8-yard touchdown pass from David Sorg to Amere Dingle with 18 seconds left.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/827rogersave/]

Massey finished with 130 yards and Church 129.

"They're unbelievable," Falleur said. "We're fortunate to have two of them."

Northside's defense limited Southside's passing game.

"We knew we had to get pressure on the quarterback," Falleur said. "We know he can throw it. We put them in the hole three or four times."

Sorg wound up 26-of-49 passes for 227 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Luke Wyatt in the second quarter that had the Mavericks up, 9-3.

Southside turned the ball over on downs five times.

"We left so many points on the field," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "It's really very frustrating, somewhat disappointing that we didn't execute better and throw and catch better because that's what we do.

"We just have to go back to work and get better."

Northside's RJ Lester (5) hits Southside's Kent Carlisle (14) just as he catches a pass from quarterback David Sorg on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Northside quarterback Walker Catsavis (6) carries upfield against Southside on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Southside's Luke Wyatt attempts to get to the outside after a reception as Northside's T'kavion King slows him down on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Northside's RJ Lester (5) intercepts a Southside pass Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Rowland Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)