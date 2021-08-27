PREP FOOTBALL: Northside run game paves way in win against rival Southside as Massey and Church each rush for more than 100 yards

FORT SMITH – In the current pass-happy culture of football, a strong rushing game can still be a powerful weapon.

Fort Smith Northside proved that Thursday night in defeating rival Fort Smith Southside 31-16 at Jim Rowland Stadium in the opening game for both teams.

Though it took a while to get going, Northside's run game just got stronger as the game went on, finishing with 296 yards.

"We have a great offensive line and two great tailbacks in Ty Massey and Sundquist Church," Grizzly offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick said. "Running the ball is our M.O. That is what we want to do."

Massey and Church both rushed for over 100 yards, but the 56 rushing yards by quarterback Walker Catsavis also opened running lanes for the backs.

For nearly a half, the Southside defense kept Northside off-balance. Though it gave up some chunk yardage in first half, the Mavericks' defense stiffened and held Northside to just a field goal.

"In the first half, (Southside) did a great job in the box," Kendrick said. "They made it sloppy on us. They did stuff that we were not prepared for. It took us a while, but in our last five possessions we had four scores and a missed field goal. We made some adjustments at halftime and we felt good about our chances in the second half."

The first half saw four lead changes. It was the Grizzlies, though, that had the two most impressive drives of the first half, both at the end of each quarter.

Northside marched 51 yards in 8 plays before the drive stalled inside the Southside 15, leading to a 29-yard field goal by Saul Rodriguez to give the Grizzlies their first lead at 3-2 at the start of the second quarter.

At the end of the half, Northside marched 76 yards in 10 plays, capped by Massey's 3-yard run in the final minute of the second quarter to claim a 10-9 halftime lead. Massey finished with 130 yards on 23 carries

"That score was huge," Catsavis said. "It was the difference in trailing or leading at halftime."

In the third quarter, Northside ran 15 plays for 128 yards – all on the ground.

"We challenged them at halftime and they did a great job (in the second half)," Northside coach Mike Falleur said.

Catsavis helped seal the win with a 37-yard touchdown scramble on a bootleg pass that began to break the game open. He faked a handoff going left, cut back right away from the defender, got two blocks at the line and broke free for the easy score.

"It was a boot, but they played it well," Catsavis said. "I was able to cut back and the line gave me some big blocks and it just opened up. Our line was working better and we were getting big holes and (Southside) had to honor that. Our running backs opened up the boot."

Late in the third quarter, Church capped off a 5-play, 31-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown for a 24-9 lead. Church rushed for 129 yards on 21 carries.

The win was the sixth straight for Northside in the Battle of Rogers Ave.