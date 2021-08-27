Pulaski County defendant in federal drug conspiracy case is ordered held until trial

A Pulaski County man indicted by a federal grand jury along with eight other people on narcotics conspiracy, possession and distribution charges was ordered to jail to await trial after a bond revocation hearing Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia S. Harris.

Brian Jeffrey Litton, 40, of Sherwood was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and five counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in an indictment handed up Feb. 3 by the grand jury. He was placed on home detention with electronic monitoring after a bond hearing March 1, with permission to leave his home only for employment, education or religious services. A revocation issued by the U.S. Probation Office indicated that Litton ceased contact with the U.S. Probation Office on May 3 and disappeared. His whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested Aug. 17.

The hearing was held remotely with Litton appearing via telephone conference from the Pulaski County jail where he is being held for federal marshals.

Harris ruled that Litton constitutes too great a flight risk to remain free with no conditions or set of conditions sufficient to guarantee compliance. She ordered him to remain in custody pending the resolution of his case at the request of Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner. Litton's attorney, Molly Sullivan of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, did not object.

Litton has been charged in Sherwood District Court with felony fleeing and possession of firearms by certain persons. He is scheduled for a review hearing there at 8:30 a.m. October 26/

Litton was indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges by a grand jury in February along with co-defendants Robin Nelson Flanagan, Gustavo Flores Jr., Patrick O'Neal Stevens, Johnny Douglas Peters, Brandi Michelle Myers, Lisa Michelle Paul, Zachary Kyle Scott and Wayne Allen Dillon.

Eight of the nine co-defendants are scheduled for jury trial before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker on Nov. 1. Currently, the whereabouts of defendant Lisa Michelle Paul are unknown and she is considered to be a fugitive.

Litton and Flanagan were previously indicted together in 2006 as part of a six-person indictment on charges of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine. Litton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison. Flanagan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.