Rate on 30-year mortgage edges up slightly to 2.87%

Mortgage rates seem to be languishing as summer winds down.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.87%. It was 2.86% a week ago and 2.91% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has remained below 3% the past two months.

Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.

The 15-year fixed-rate average moved slightly higher to 2.17%. It was 2.16% a week ago and 2.46% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average slipped to 2.42%. It was 2.43% a week ago and 2.91% a year ago.

"When you come to rest after a bungee jump, you oscillate up and down slightly," said Holden Lewis, home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet. "That's what mortgage rates look like nowadays. The pandemic's threat to the economy tugs rates down and the prospect of tighter monetary policy pulls them up. The net result is a relative standstill that will remain until the Federal Reserve decisively hoists mortgage rates higher."