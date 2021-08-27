Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: The importance of libraries

Rex Nelson: And welcome to another edition of the Southern Fried Podcast, a production of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I'm Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. An old friend, Nate Coulter has dropped by today to visit. Nate, thanks for coming in.

Nate Coulter: Thank you, Rex. The operative word there is old, I guess. You had to tell everybody in your column a few weeks ago how old we are.

Rex Nelson: Yeah, yeah, sorry about that. I mean, I think we're,

Nate Coulter: But you're one month older than I am.

Rex Nelson: I was going to say we're within a month of each other.

Nate Coulter: You got a birthday a week from today.



Rex Nelson: Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely, so we're within a month of each other. We're both Southwest Arkansas boys, we've got a few things in common. You're a lot smarter than I am. So not everything in common.

Nate Coulter: You grew up in a big city. Arkadelphia was a huge metropolis compared to Nashville, Arkansas when I was a kid.

Rex Nelson: Nashville, Arkansas. We may talk about Nashville later, but we're going to talk mainly about your job as the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System, I guess where I wanted to start is, kind of talk about libraries and the role they played in your life, I know. And we will go back to Southwest Arkansas. They played a role in my live Arkadelphia has got this classical library building. I know you've seen it with the white columns. In fact, when the Woman's Library Association built it, one of the speakers they brought in to raise money to build the facility was William Jennings Bryan came in and gave a speech which I've always loved.

Nate Coulter: Cross of gold.

Rex Nelson: Yeah, exactly. Now, that's not where he gave the cross of gold speech, but I'm sure he gave a later version of it there. But it was right next to my dad's store, which was in the old post office building there, so I would go over there and just spend all day in the summer and they had this room called the Arkansas room and I was always this Arkansas history nerd, which I still am. And I remember they had the Gazette and the Democrat special editions they had put out in 1936, in honor of Arkansas' centennial that year, and I would just spend hours reading all the stories in those. I was going to see if you had similar experiences.

Nate Coulter: Yes, I did. The library in Nashville was in the original courthouse that had been the site of the county government, when they moved it from Centerpoint to Nashville. It was a two or three story building, stucco, with wood floors, I remember. I was sad when they tore that building down, but it had the jail in it, still at that time in the back. But my mother would take me in there--everybody has a story like this--and sadly, as fathers, it was usually the mothers who were, in our generation, were taking their kids to the library. I think that's changed a little bit, but my mother would take me regularly, and she would steer me to some books, but I generally was inclined towards sports books. There was a series of history books for juveniles, for children, juveniles: "We were there at the Battle of the Bulge," or "We were there at Gettysburg" and that sort of thing and I was fascinated by those. A lot of sports books, of course, I was interested in. I was reading the Democrat sports section. In the afternoon when it'd get to Nashville it would have the overnight scores. The Gazette, as you know, was being delivered by bus about 10:30 the night before.

Rex Nelson: Absolutely, they had those early deadlines for us, so we couldn't get night sports scores in the Gazette.

Nate Coulter: But one thing I tell people, you know, and this is, I'm in an endangered species of a Democrat in Arkansas now, but part of the reason was my mother steered me toward a lot of books when I was a kid about politics. And at that time, this would've been the late '60s, early '70s, there were a lot of books written about the Kennedys and Camelot, even for young audiences. And so I was swayed by that, sort of like Mike Beebe.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Nate Coulter: He was a little older than I am, but he was influenced by the Kennedy era, and I guess I was too as a child.

Rex Nelson: Interesting. So you have a long legal career, and then you make the decision to go to the Central Arkansas Library System. What what went into that? Why, why this late career change for you?

Nate Coulter: Well, part of the thing was, I remember Bill Clinton used to talk about, in the modern era, the average person would have seven jobs. I was way behind on that. I'd been a lawyer and sort of a failed politician a time or two, enabled you to get a nice run in government. I contributed indirectly to your career in state government. But I had decided at some point, you know, everybody has one of these little stories. I was driving back from a trial in Hot Springs, where my friend Jimmy Simpson at the Friday firm had bested me in a case I thought there was no way to lose. I said, "Maybe I need to do something else. I'm about to turn 50." I started scratching around. I had been involved in the library. Bobby Roberts is a good friend, I'd been on the board for six years. And as I say, as a child, I always was interested in libraries. I tell people now I was probably a nerd. I played sports, but I was really at heart a nerd. You know, books also had a lot to do with my being a lawyer, I remember reading "To Kill a Mockingbird," and like a lot of kids who go to law school, I thought I was going to be an Atticus Finch in small town. Turns out that's not what practicing law is always about. Your son in Austin, we'll find out some of that.

Rex Nelson: A lot more paperwork than arguing before a jury.

Nate Coulter: I tell people who come to me and they say they want to go to law school, or their son or daughter does, have them hang out with a lawyer a day or two, see what they do. But I reached a point where I thought I could do something that was a little less adversarial. You know, being a trial lawyer is always confrontational. Somebody is either after your client or you're after somebody else's client. There's a lot of inherently controversial and adversarial things, I was looking for something a little less so. The library was appealing, in part, because of a lot of the same issues that are interesting to lawyers. Library is fundamentally about self-governance, having everybody get access to information that theoretically helps us all be better citizens. That's sort of a lawyer's role in trying to get everybody access to the courthouse. There are a lot of issues that librarians deal with -- intellectual freedom, privacy--that are also related to what lawyers care about: first amendment issues and the like. So there was some overlap. And I had some familiarity with this library. And Bobby Roberts had done a great job in transforming it as an anchor in the community and giving it a new, really a new image in this community. And thankfully, the taxpayers had always responded to invest in building libraries around the community. So it was a very alluring library system to try to get involved with.

Rex Nelson: Yeah. So you make this change. And I had a similar experience, why I said late career, you know, when I decided to come back to this newspaper after 21 years away on a full time basis, four years ago, I was 57. And I was going around giving talks and describing it as my midlife crisis. And my wife keeps me humble, she said, "If it's your midlife crisis you're going to have to live to 114 years old." I think it's an old life crisis. So yeah.

Nate Coulter: Somebody, Fred Ursery, is a friend of mine, he said he was having lunch the other day with somebody and they said, "You know, we're all in the fourth quarter." Fred said, "No, I think I'm in overtime."

Rex Nelson: So anyway, you go over there. Talk a little bit about some of what you faced, challenges you face. There's always challenges. And then again, the fact you mentioned our mutual friend, Bobby Roberts, and Bobby did kind of become legendary in this community. And as you well know, there's an old saying, I use it for college football coaches, for instance, "You never want to be the guy that follows the legend. You want to be the guy that followed the guy who followed the legend." And you followed the legend.

Nate Coulter: I'd rather follow Nick Saban at Alabama than to have followed Bobby Roberts at CALS, probably. But yeah, he had done a lot of things that were helpful in changing the trajectory of the library. I got there as somebody who had loved libraries, loved books, loved educational things. I had teachers in my family in all varieties, and was fascinated about its mission. I didn't really have much experience with dealing with organizations. The library, for all its virtues, is still a fairly large organization, which means there's some bureaucracy, there's a chain of command, you have to work through that. And that was unusual for me. Lawyering is a very flat hierarchy. You talk to the client, you talk to witnesses, you talk to the judge, but there's not a chain of reporting, and so I had to learn a lot of lessons about that sort of thing that I had no facility for, background for.

Rex Nelson: Right. Now, you are asking for a millage increase this fall. You mentioned that Bobby was pretty successful through the years. Talk a little bit about how you came to that decision, the needs that you hope to meet with this and why you think the timing is right to go ahead and do this now.

Nate Coulter: Well, let me tell one backstory on that, too, that your guest last week, interviewed Bobby and sort of Bobby's valedictory, in early March of '16, as he was on his way out. I sort of job-shadowed Bobby for about six weeks, he was kind enough to stay over after I got there and then he left. But on the way out he had a packed audience at the Robinson theater, the library's theater. And he got up and said, "Well, you know, Nate's gonna have to have a tax millage issue within the next three or four years. You know, maybe I got late in this career. I just didn't want to do it, but Nate's gonna get it." So he sort of left me that, kindly left that. But the truth was, we looked at lots of ways to try to avoid that. As much as I respected Bobby, I thought it may not be inevitable. We did a lot of things to try to save money. We reduced the staff. When I got there, there were over 300 employees, we're down to, I think in your column you said 260 full time, and they're about 280, if you add the part time folks. We've reduced, you know, in other words, we're down about 8.5% of employees. We've saved hundreds of thousands of dollars on not filling some positions that became open, we eliminated a few, three, part-time archivist positions, but we largely were looking for ways to save money. We brought some of the housekeeping in house, we brought some of the lawn and garden, or the groundskeeping in house, looking for any every way we could. That's sort of my dad, the main street merchant in Nashville's way, you know, "Every dollar you save is just like a dollar you earn, Nate," he taught me. So we went through all that, we've reached a point where there's just not, we can't save our way out of it. We've got to look for other revenues. One of the structural problems we've had is that the temporary solution in these struggles through the years had been, "Let's go refinance some bonds, we're going to build some nice new things, and we'll use some of that to buy books," which is the driver of the operational budget that we're trying to satisfy. And the problem with that is as you keep building things, wonderful things -- the children's library, the Rooker branch on Stagecoach, my favorite one architecturally, really. We built new meeting rooms, we built the theater, we built all sorts of things since there's last been a millage increase for operations. Well, as everybody knows, if you get a bigger house or you get another house or you get other things, you really are adding to your operational expenses. And we didn't do anything to address that. So we're going to try to address that, asking for a modest increase, that'll raise the price of the average property's taxes about $14 or $15 a year. What I would hope to do, because we're not still in a building mode that Bobby was so expertly leading for 15 or 20 years and we've got libraries in most all the neighborhoods where we need them, is that we would go back sometime next year and reduce the commitment to capital millage. A taxpayer probably doesn't care whether part of her money is going to operations and part of it's going to capital, but if we can come back and reduce that, it'll probably be about a net wash. That's a complicated thing that we don't want to get too much into the weeds of before we get there. But I think if we can successfully get some of the money reallocated to operations, we can fix this structural problem we've had for a number of years. And as I've noted, the cost of sort of the modern library's panoply of services is going up. I've got kids the age of your kids, I've got friends, my peers, your peers, some of whom want to read stuff digitally, listen to audiobooks, some of them who just won't do any of that. They just want a book in their hands, and it's not an age thing. My kids want books in their hand.

Rex Nelson: Mine too, actually.

Nate Coulter: And a lot of older people I know want to travel lightly. So they want it to be loaded on their Kindle, and they want to listen to audiobooks. The truth is for the library, that's serving all those people, we've got to have books available on any platform. And we're gonna do that. And that means more money, it costs more to provide digital content. The publisher's business model is so much more favorable to them. We don't own anything, we get to circulate it for a year or two years or a fixed number of checkouts, usually 26, and once that 27 checkout comes in, we've got to pay another chunk for the license to continue to have that book. But we want to do that, and we will continue to do that if we can get a little bit more money to apply to operations.

Rex Nelson: I know one thing that a modern library system like yours absolutely has to do in this day and time, and that is also private fundraising. I mean, you're out there doing that in addition to what you get from the millage and you just had a wonderful announcement from the Windgate foundation. Talk about that.



Nate Coulter: Yes, I think, I'm glad that Joe Flaherty, your reporter on our beat, picked that up yesterday. It was a splendid story. But it illustrates, I think, this sort of public-private partnership. That Windgate generous grant of about $225,000 will let us do several things. One, we're going to hire some, what we would call digital navigators, you know, a lot of people are not digitally, sophisticated. I'm not people, I have kids who helped me learn things and get things but a lot of people don't have access to connectivity, they don't have the devices, and you give them a device at the library, we're now checking out mobile hotspots. But if they don't know how to use it, you really haven't done enough for them. So we're going to get two staff members with the Windgate funds to help with people just answer questions, anybody and everybody can come in and we'll help you. We're also going to put some money into furthering our community outreach. I think you described this in your wonderful column a couple of Saturdays ago. We as a part of the strategic plan in 2019, focused on, "Let's try to get out in the community. Let's find people who would use the library if they knew more about it, and maybe we have to take it to them." We hired a couple of liaisons, one to the African American community, one to the Latino community, and we're gonna do more of those. We send out these vehicles, where they're essentially hotspots on wheels, we've got one of those and we're going to upgrade those. And then we're gonna do some art in libraries. One of the things the Windgate folks like is art, and that's one of the most popular programs we have at all of our branches. Art classes, just people come in and paint. You know, President Bush became a painter, famously. All of us have some struggling Picasso inside us perhaps, or Rembrandt.

Rex Nelson: You'll be glad to know I've stayed in good enough just to stay on the Christmas card list. George W. Bush's are one of his paintings every year on the front of his Christmas card. And my wife's a native Texan, as you know, and they're usually Texas scenes. So she has them framed, so we've actually got them all over the house.

Nate Coulter: My last trip to Crystal Bridges was to see his exhibit up there a couple years or so ago. So, but it illustrates, I think we're making a commitment, the taxpayers are, in some capacities, along those lines I just described: the art, the digital navigators and the community outreach.

Rex Nelson: And, I guess, again, my bottom line point is that you're not depending anymore, solely on the taxpayers. That you have to do, as a lot of institutions have to do, private fundraising also.

Nate Coulter: Yes, one of the great things about this job is that I get to work with a lot of young, usually young and always passionate, committed people. Most all of them are smarter than I am. We hired Eliza Borne away from Oxford American, and as you know, and she's hit the ground running.

Rex Nelson: I have mixed feelings about that because you know, I was a longtime board chairman at the Oxford American. That publication is very special to me. that are very special to me.

Nate Coulter: But she's really,you know, my board's meeting today and I did a little report for them, I said, "This is clearly, it's in the category of stating the obvious, but that grant came to us because Eliza is there and she's doing great work."

Rex Nelson: Yeah, absolutely. I just used the word, Nate, institutions. There are certain things, and I try not to overuse it, but there are certain things that are entities, a lot of things, and then certain things that are institutions. I'm biased. I came back here because I think that this newspaper is an institution, it's important to the whole state of Arkansas that we have a strong statewide newspaper, we're looking at all the history in this room. And the library, the Central Arkansas Library System, is an institution for Central Arkansas and for Central Arkansas to be strong. You and I are both avid readers, I think you would agree with me, we need a strong library system, we need a strong newspaper, both

Nate Coulter: Absolutely. You know one of the things that like, along with library interests, I was always interested in newspapers, and I subscribe now, I think, to four or five newspapers, including the one I'm here as the guest of, appreciate it, but when I would go places, I was always interested in reading the newspaper on travel. And over the years, those newspapers started to deteriorate. And I've noticed ours didn't. And I think we're really, really fortunate in this community, in the state, to have somebody who's committed to journalism in the way that the Hussman enterprise is, and Walter's looking innovatively for ways to sustain this newsroom that we walked through, and staff it properly and to cover things like the library. And I do think the library is a part of that. is a part of the educational piece. You know, one of the things we want to do more of, and we think we do a lot, is to help parents help teachers, the tech card, all these things that we can do that help kids, help parents help their kids. The math tutoring that we've started, another public-private partnership, the Walton donation down there granted to set up one-on-one tutoring with a lot of kids who are struggling in math. I had to quit helping my kids in about the fourth grade with math, and a lot of parents are frustrated. So we think having tutors is a great thing. And the stronger the library is, the stronger the community is. There's a great quote, and you and I had the pleasure having dinner with James Fallows here a couple years ago when he spoke at the library, about his book that he and his wife Deborah authored, and I was really amazed at old Hank Kelley, he's such a hard-hitter and a go-getter, he got Fallows to come back and speak virtually to rotary not long after he was over at the library. But Fallows' wife has this great line, and that book said when they would visit one of these towns that they flew all over the country for two, three years visiting to chronicle in the book, one of the first places they would go would be the chamber of commerce, they go to the newspaper, if they had one, thr radio station, they would always go to the library because she said you can tell a lot about the soul of the community by visiting the public library. And I get really encouraged when people who move here oftentimes, or come through here, say to me, "You know, I came to Little Rock from Iowa or Wisconsin, and I was really shocked that the library is so good here." And it's a compliment, but as a native and you'll get this, there's a little bit of a sort of speaking of George W. Bush, the soft prejudice of low ambitions, low expectations.

Rex Nelson: Low expectations.

Nate Coulter: You know, it's like they don't expect it, but Little Rock is overachieving, Central Arkansas is overachieving, absolutely with the newspaper, and we hope with the library.

Rex Nelson: You know, in the few minutes we have remaining I want to talk about Central Arkansas a little bit. Again, I think one of the things you and I agree on is that our state's largest city, Little Rock, will never achieve its potential without the Little Rock School District doing well, and I know you touched on some of it, but I know the Central Arkansas Library System, you've worked with Mike Poore, the superintendent over there. You all are pretty closely connected with Little Rock School District. Aren't you on projects?

Nate Coulter: Yes, absolutely. We think, you know, the library is all about collaboration and looking for ways to be partners. Mike Poore, when he was not even here, was calling me on the phone, somebody in Bentonville had told him, or some friend of his who knew me told him, I think he was one of your friends. One of our other mutual [sic], And he called me along with the scores of others, and he said, "You know, Nate, I want to do something when I get down there to work with your library, we've done it in Bentonville. It's this tech card, we'll get these cards for all the kids and all the schools and they can use your digital resources." And we did that. But that's just an example, one example of a lot of the partnerships the nutrition program we're doing with the schools, we had the nutrition supervisor for the district working this summer to hand out meals with another partner, using our children's library. Children's International is a great organization in the community, their office is headquartered on the campus of UA Little Rock, they had some campers for a summer program, they wanted to do it at the children's library on 10th St., and we said "Let's get them a meal, a hot meal," and so we went to the Little Rock School District. But over and over and over, we think we can help the community by forging partnerships with others, getting people together. I was in a meeting yesterday, we're coming to a point where I think there's going to be some exciting news down near our children's library on the Jonesboro Drive over there, it's really the only access pedestrians and bicyclists have to get across 630 from a long stretch at about University, hazardous as that is, back down to Pine and Cedar, and the zoo's on the north side, War Memorial is on the north side, lots of great things going to be happening there if the city sales tax passes, and the children's library on the south side. And we want to get people coming back and forth, so we put up a little money about a year ago, to hire architects to do a bunch of redesign down there. There's now some promising hope that we're going to get some money, some federal money, to redo that bridge, the highway department's got to sign off, a lot of things got to happen. But that's just one example. The library said "Look, we got a little money from a grant, safe routes to parks, let's spend that to get some architects" we're working with the city, and this is flowering, and I think it's going to yield some really great benefits to the neighborhood down there and to the kids who want to come back and forth to the zoo when it comes to the library. But that's what, this is a place where the library can't do anything by itself. But if we can get people together with the school district, with the zoo with other organizations, the community, we're going to make Central Arkansas into a lot better place to live for all of us.

Rex Nelson: In talking about things that are institutions, things that are anchors, things that will make Little Rock the city that it really should be, you know, with the remodeling of what was the old Fones warehouse into the main library, and then really, you built a whole campus, or CALS built a whole campus down there. Talk a little bit about the importance of being downtown. I know you've got branches everywhere, but the importance of being downtown and the importance of, again, I think you and I agree on this, the importance of downtown succeeding as we go forward, that you don't have a rotten core, like a lot of cities across the country have right now.

Nate Coulter: That was clearly one of the themes in Fallows' book, "Our Towns," is that a lot of these places have overcome economic dislocation and global economy. But they've all gone back to their downtown, whether it's Greensboro, Greenville, South Carolina, any place in the country, they all situate their revitalization along their rivers or their downtowns and I think that's one of the great things you know, Bobby won't, he's too modest to do this. But the real beachhead was established down there with the Central Arkansas Library redoing that Fones Brothers warehouse. That was before the River Market Pavilion, well before the Clinton Presidential Center. So when Bobby went down there and identified that building as a place,

Rex Nelson: He was a pioneer.

Nate Coulter: There were tumbleweeds, it was, you know,

Rex Nelson: A lot of broken beer bottles, I know that.

Nate Coulter: I remember when I was a summer associate, or maybe even when I was a runner at the Wright, Lindsey and Jennings law firm, they rented some space for their cold storage over there, Mr. Hussman's, we called it the terminal building. Now it's the Museum of Discovery, a bunch of swanky offices, that's where the Wright firm stored all of its own files, and it was sort of a trip to go down there from the Worthen, then the Worthen building now the Bank of America. So that was remote in some ways, but Bobby saw the vision and put the library down there. And a lot of other things ensued, so I guess, I think the library was important part of the puzzle. But yes, the importance of downtown and the libraries invested, the taxpayers invested a lot of resources down into the theater with the Roberts library that's focused on art and history. And we had this wonderful resource that Bobby and others helped to establish, probably about 15 years ago now the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. It's one of the largest online encyclopedias in the country. It's the only one by the way that's housed by a public library.

Rex Nelson: My most important online resource.

Nate Coulter: Everybody’s go-to.

Rex Nelson: You've heard me say that before, but I mean that sincerely as somebody who writes about Arkansas all the time.

Nate Coulter: Yeah, there was a story of the last summer Olympics on the front page of the sports section chronicling all the Arkansas Summer Olympic gold, Summer Olympic gold medal winners and the cite was to the Arkansas Encyclopedia of Arkansas, and that's a resource the library provides and its staff is downtown. They generate about 400 articles entries a year, we're now over 6000 entries. And it's very reliable and it's used maybe four or five thousand times a day. Somebody, students, teachers, just people doing articles and research like you do. It's just a very, very valuable resource. And it's downtown.

Rex Nelson: I was actually using it yesterday when writing about Calico Rock of all places. So this is an example of where you're serving the entire state, not just Central Arkansas, not just your footprint.

Nate Coulter: Yes, and somebody posted, I don't, I'm not on Facebook, but my wife is, and she showed me last night, a photo. Somebody had been in the research room at the Butler Center, it's in the Roberts library. And they had seen a photograph of somebody, taken at what looked to be a public polio vaccination clinic. Back in the day, I guess. And they just stumbled on it in a scrapbook up there. So they were posting it on Facebook. That's the sort of thing we've got to harness that resource and do a little bit better job of getting it out there. Because there are all sorts of things like that I tell people all the time, if we can take the history that's in our archives and our special collections and make it relevant to people today. I say let's, we want the eighth grader in middle school to know about what went on years and years ago. And that makes it real for them if they can relate it to something that's going on today. So there's another example about that. I guess when there was all the turmoil last summer after the George Floyd murder there, there was a wonderful EOA extensive EOA. And it's been one of the most popular in the virtual period that we've had legacies and lunches attended sessions about the effect that the freeway coming through Little Rock head on the Ninth Street and the community south of that and how it left us with this sort of divided community community in terms of socioeconomics and race. But the library again was providing that sort of information for people to digest and to relate something in our past to where we are now.

Rex Nelson: Central Arkansas library system is such an institution. And that makes you automatically a Central Arkansas leader and I wanted to touch before we went. As you know, I'm also kind of a nerd about things like census figures. And I've just been spending hours with the census figures as we saw 53 of the 75 Arkansas counties lose population in the last 10 years. Basically, you have three growth areas left in Arkansas, it's Northwest Arkansas, what I now call the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor, because those have kind of grown together. They've eaten up Goobertown in between and kind of grown into one metro area. And then the Little Rock metro area, Pulaski County and surrounding counties here. Those were your real growth areas. And I think those are probably the only three really strong growth areas. So it's important that all three do well. And Nate, sometimes I think we do ourselves a disservice and saying “But we're not anywhere near Northwest Arkansas levels,” because very few places in the country are near Northwest Arkansas levels. But if you look instead an example that I tend to use to make people in Little Rock feel better. Let's go back to 1980. And to you and I anymore, that doesn't seem that long ago. And you look in 1980 Jackson, Mississippi had 200,000 residents Little Rock at 160,000. It's exactly the opposite now. And so we've seen Little Rock over those 40 years gain 40,000 we've seen Jackson lose 40,000, Birmingham continues to lose population. Huntsville just became the biggest city and state of Alabama, believe it or not. So you compare to comparable cities like Jackson, Birmingham. Little Rock's doing okay, we passed 200,000. But again, I think it's incumbent that we have strong institutions like CALS to really pick that up and keep that going into the future. And it's important, I think, to the whole state that the state capitol do well, because as I told my friends in Northwest Arkansas, and you and I've got a bunch up there, but they can't carry this whole state by ourselves.

Nate Coulter: Well, it's different. You know, there are a lot of wonderful things up there. My parents both were fortunate to get educations in Fayetteville, one of my children has, I was fortunate enough to be on the law school faculty up there for two years. But Little Rock is different. We've got the river, we got the state government, we've got the center of health care here, UAMS. And it's not a zero sum matter. You know, I had a good friend up there several years ago, he was telling me about Crystal Bridges and how wonderful it was, which it absolutely is. And he said, “You know, this is bigger than the Clinton Presidential Center.” And I said to my friend, that's like comparing your two children you know, one's not expensive. The other one we don't need to think of it like that. I think Little Rock has to focus on its strengths, its uniqueness, its assets and the things that it does that are going to make it thrive. And I do. I wish, had our population grown at 4.5 to 6%, you wish it had been twice that, right? But the reality is if you grade yourself on the curve by looking at other places that have comparable economic resources, comparable populations, then we're doing pretty well, I think the question should always be, can't we do better?

Rex Nelson: So much better than Jackson, so much better than Shreveport. That’s another one I might add that’s really losing population.

Nate Coulter: Yes. And you know, we don't need to, you know, spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back. We’ve still got challenges we can deal with those, and the library I hope is in the center of facing some of those. But I'm optimistic about the future of Little Rock. And I know your guests last week, our friend Skip when he spoke to the rotary said that, you know, in some ways, Little Rock has to stand up and sort of separate itself from some of the negativity that may be associated with the whole state. He didn't spin that out. But I do think we have a lot of things that people can feel good about if they're looking to come to Arkansas. They can think about Little Rock as well as the other two population growth areas that you've identified. I wish all the counties were growing, I was sad to see that my home county, Howard County, lost population. And I just, you know, it's not a unique thing to Arkansas, the majority of rural counties in the country are losing population. You know, there were some signs of this when I started hearing from my lawyer friends 10 years or so ago that it was harder and harder to get lawyers out of law school, and I assume this is true for doctors, to go to places that are small town. The things that you and I thought were benefits to growing up in a small town don't seem to be as attractive to those folks. There are one or two counties now in Arkansas that don't have any lawyers. And I assume that kids out of law school would rather be in Jonesboro, or Fayetteville or Bentonville. A Rogers, or a Little Rock, or a Conway or someplace where they sense there's more to do and they sense that they may not be excited to live in a small town. So I don't know what you do about that. But the reality is, we still have to take advantage of the places that are growing and try to strengthen them in ways we can. And I hope the library can participate in helping that happen here.

Rex Nelson: That's a good note to end on, I think. Nate, thanks.

Nate Coulter: Thank you. I appreciate it. I enjoyed it.

Rex Nelson: Really appreciate it. Nate Colter from the Central Arkansas Library System. Thanks for listening.

Nate Coulter: Let me remind people the election for the library is November 9. There are two other elections between now and then we're patiently waiting our turn. But we hope people remember the date of November the ninth and if you are persuaded that it's a good investment in your community and the library that serves it, we hope people will vote yes,

Rex Nelson: Thanks, Nate. Thank you for joining us for this episode of the Southern Fried Podcast. I'm Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and we'll see you next time.