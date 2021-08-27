Shooting suspect surrenders

A Pine Bluff man surrendered to Stuttgart police and is being held at the Arkansas County jail in a first-degree battery case, according to authorities.

Stuttgart police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Edward Gene Spears Jr. was wanted in the Aug. 20 shooting that injured a person at a Lennox Industries plant. Police had not yet disclosed the extent of the victim's injuries as of Thursday.

Police say they responded to an "active shooter" call at Lennox at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The Stuttgart Fire Department attended to the victim and transported the person to an emergency room as the gunman fled.