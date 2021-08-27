Siloam Springs board OKs winter storm repayment plan of $3.8 million

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors approved a payment plan with the Grand River Dam Authority for the costs incurred during the winter storm in February.

According to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Aug. 10, the city will make four quarterly payments of $963,939 and not pass the $3,855,758 that the city owes Grand River Dam Authority on to utility customers, the report states.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of the proposal, with Director Reid Carroll voting against it. Payments will begin either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2022, the report states.