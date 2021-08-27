Two students arrested at Springdale High after gun found on campus

SPRINGDALE -- Two students were arrested Friday morning in connection with a gun that was brought to Springdale High School.

According to a letter from the Springdale School District, a school resource officer was notified of a gun in a student's vehicle before the start of school. The gun was confiscated and two students were arrested without incident. The students were not identified.

"All concerned are to be commended for their quick response to the matter," the district said in the letter. "Thank you to the individual who brought this information to the officer's attention. The guiding principle of 'If you see something, say something' served the district extremely well."