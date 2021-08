A 43-year-old Springdale woman died Monday night when she was crossing a street against a red light, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Trista J. Marion was crossing South Thompson Street at U.S. 71 at 11:22 p.m. when she was hit by a 2017 Nissan, which was traveling southbound on U.S. 71 with a green light, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the report. The Springdale Police Department investigated the incident.