CROSS COUNTRY

UA teams picked to sweep SEC

The University of Arkansas men's and women's cross country teams were picked to win SEC championships by the conference coaches. The polls were released Thursday by the SEC office.

Arkansas swept both titles last year when the UA men won for the first time since 2017 and earned their 26th SEC championship and the women won their eighth consecutive SEC title and 21st overall.

Arkansas' men's team received 11 of 12 votes cast. Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam voted for Alabama because coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own teams. Mississippi State and South Carolina don't have men's teams.

Points in the men's poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11 basis with the Razorbacks having 11 points. Ole Miss was second with 23 points followed by Alabama with 35.

Arkansas' women's team received 10 of 14 first-place votes with Alabama receiving the other four votes, including one from Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter. Arkansas finished with 12 points in the poll followed by Alabama (22) and Ole Miss (39).

The SEC Championships will be held on Oct. 29 in Columbia, Mo. Both Arkansas teams also open the season in Columbia on Sept. 3.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Arkansas' Battles has shoulder surgery

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday but is expected to be available for the 2022 season.

Battles dislocated his left, non-throwing shoulder while playing summer baseball in San Antonio, said Oliver Grigg, spokesman for the Razorbacks. Battles rehabbed the injury and wore a sling as a precaution after returning to Fayetteville earlier this month, but opted for surgery after undergoing an MRI last Friday.

Battles won't face live pitching when Arkansas goes through fall practice beginning next week, but he is expected to be cleared to swing a bat again by the end of the year.

Battles batted .269 with 6 home runs and 43 RBI this year at Arkansas after transferring from McLennan (Texas) Community College. Battles started 61 of the Razorbacks' 63 games.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Danberry, Tolefree hosting clinic

Jordan Danberry and Alexis Tolefree, a pair of former Conway teammates, are set to hold a basketball skills clinic for girls at 1 p.m. Sunday at the school's old gymnasium.

Danberry was an all-SEC performer at Mississippi State in 2020 after transferring from Arkansas in 2017. Tolefree, too, garnered all-conference honors that same season as a senior at Arkansas. Both helped Conway win the 2014 Class 7A state basketball title.

All girls, ages 12 and up, are invited to attend. The camper's fee is $50. There will be signed jersey giveaways as well as a sneaker giveaway. In addition, there will be guest speakers in attendance, including Shakyla Hill, who made NCAA history during her career at Grambling State by becoming the first men's or women's player to ever record two quadruple-doubles.

Registration for the event can be completed online at thegemsports.org.

-- Erick Taylor