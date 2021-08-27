State's covid hospitalizations fall again; death toll, new case numbers rise

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators fell for the second consecutive day in a row on Friday, while the number who were in intensive care dropped for the fourth straight day.

The state's count of cases, however, rose by 2,866, an increase that was larger by more than 400 than the one the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 30, to 6,836.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the state's active case total and the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered as encouraging indicators.

"Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week," Hutchinson said. "Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the Delta Variant."

After falling by 43 on Thursday, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell by one, to 1,324. The number Friday was down by 135 from its all-time high on Aug. 16 and smaller by 47 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

At a record 354 two days earlier, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell Friday by four, to 348.

The number who were in intensive care, which reached an all-time high of 558 on Monday, fell by 21, to 507.

Both the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators and the number in intensive care remained well above their January peaks, which were 268 for the number on ventilators and 458 for the number in intensive care.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,132, which was still down from a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 the average reached the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 653, to 24,228.

The total on Friday was smaller by 750 compared to a week earlier, however, and down from a seven-month high of 25,735 that the number reached Aug. 15.

