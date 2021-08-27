Team high on freshman receiver

FAYETTEVILLE -- If "Tron" shows up in your name, expectations just come with the territory.

Calvin "Megatron" Johnson made it tough on every "Tron" that followed.

The University of Arkansas brought in a "Tron" of its own this January in receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., and wouldn't you know he's the highest-rated signee in the class and potentially headed toward a spot high up the depth chart for the Razorbacks.

Jackson, who ranked No. 219 on ESPN's Top 300 list, worked through rehabilitation from knee surgery in spring practices while wearing a brace, which put a noticeable hitch in his stride.

Now that the brace is gone, Jackson looks like a new man, and the Arkansas offense has seemingly found a receiving weapon to pair with Treylon Burks, De'Vion Warren and its other veterans.

The reviews from the 6-2, 205-pounder's last couple of weeks border on megahype.

"He's at least our [third] best receiver we have, maybe higher," Coach Sam Pittman said after Saturday's scrimmage. "The guy's going to be really, really good."

Jackson and fellow true freshman tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders look to be the top offensive newcomers for the Razorbacks, who have had their share of skill position players dinged up or limited in training camp.

"I don't want to put pressure on him, but I can't because he puts it on himself," Pittman said. "He's another Rocket Sanders. He's that kind of kid. But he is pressing for starting and pressing hard. I think at this point in time he's one of our top three receivers and I believe that."

Pittman didn't clarify if he meant top three currently healthy receivers (with the ace Burks and Warren both sidelined recently) or every receiver on the roster. Either way, Jackson has worked his way quickly up the depth chart.

In the spring, Jackson's impact was minimal as he came in at 186 pounds, was trying to learn and enact the playbook, and he seemed inhibited by the knee brace. The four-star prospect, rated the No. 21 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports, came into training camp ready to impress.

"Ketron's been really, really good," offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. "If you look at the spring to right now offensively he's without a doubt the most improved football player on the offense."

Briles noted Jackson's athletic skills jumped off the field at Royse City (Texas) High as a multi-sport star whose long jump of 24 feet, 11 inches, topped all Dallas-area high schoolers. He was also timed at 4.38 in the 40 in camp testing.

"We knew from a recruiting standpoint he was a very, very talented kid," Briles said. "He had a lot of pop.

"Obviously had a ton of offers and he was nagged when he got here with an injury. He was an early enrollee kid, and now he's healthy, and he's the Ketron we thought he was going to be. He's just got to continue to grow and progress and you'll see him on Saturdays."

Jackson chose the Razorbacks over offers from some of the best programs in college football, including Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and others. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the time of his commitment early last September that he believed in the Arkansas coaching staff and the progress of the program, which upset No. 16 Mississippi State exactly one month after he pledged.

"That's where I'm most comfortable at," Jackson said. "The coaches, I built a great relationship with them and I ended up buying into the process.

"The main thing was that I was their No. 1 guy," Jackson said. "I was the No. 1 guy on the board and they really made me a priority. There's not too many places that you get to be the priority."

With Burks and Warren missing practice time in the middle stages of camp, Jackson has taken more significant reps, including time with the top unit.

"Ketron has been very explosive on the outside," starting quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "I feel like he can help us on the down-the-field plays. A big body on the little corners and everything and getting open down the field.

"And also coming along since spring he's developed a lot of skills, whether it's getting off man press, checking zone, knowing where the holes are, knowing where the windows are and knowing when to throttle. So I feel like his skill set has improved a lot."

Senior wideout Tyson Morris touted Jackson's skills earlier in camp before he started getting work with the top offense.

"We're real high on Ketron Jackson," Morris said. "He's coming along, getting a lot reps now with the two group, the three group. He's been progressing each practice."

Jefferson noted Jackson's uptick in catching on to the speed of the game in camp over his work in spring.

"Coming out with that knee brace on his leg I felt like he was kind of hesitant," Jefferson said. "Trying to get a feel of college and the speed of the game and how it works. Now that he's got that brace off I feel like he's headed for a lot of big things for us."

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton, who talked to reporters during the first days of camp, also touted the freshman.

"Ketron is a bigger guy who is also powerful and has good speed," Guiton said. "Ketron Jackson, if you look at his body and his legs, you can see that kid is a grown man at 18 years old. Excited for what he brings to the table."

The 18th in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

More News Ketron Jackson at a glance Class Freshman Position Wide receiver Height/weight 6-2, 205 pounds Age 18 (Birthdate Feb. 9, 2003) Hometown Royse City, Texas High School Royse City HS Noteworthy Consensus 4-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Ranked No. 219 in the ESPN 300. … Rated the No. 21 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 21 prospect in Texas by 247Sports. … Led all Dallas-area athletes with a 24-11 long jump and was third in the triple jump 47-6. … Chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Baylor, TCU, Oregon State and others.

Arkansas freshman wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. is expected by his coaches and teammates to contribute right away this season. “The guy’s going to be really, really good,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)