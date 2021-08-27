Texas left-hander commits to Diamond Hogs

Arkansas received its third known public commitment in the 2025 class when left-handed pitcher Tye Briscoe pledged to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Briscoe, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Abilene (Texas) Wylie, has topped out at 87 mph on his fastball with a reported 2500 RPMs while playing for the 14-under Texas Angels program.

Angels coach Morris Libson said Briscoe made impressive strides in a short period of time.

“Tye is an exciting athlete,” Libson said. “He has an electric arm with a very effortless and efficient arm pattern. At the beginning of the spring in March, he was sitting 79-81, topping 82-83 and he showed up this summer and had some outings where he sat 83-85 and touched 88-89. He struck out 34 in 26 innings this summer.

"This kid has a high compete mode and as he continues to build his skill set and develop on the mound, it will be fun to watch him grow.

“Tye is a multi-sport athlete and a high-character kid. It has been impressive to see him take this early attention and start focusing on what he needs to do to develop. He definitely has a high ceiling and we are excited for him and his family.”