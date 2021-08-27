TRAVELERS 2, HOOKS 1

Joe Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give the Arkansas Travelers a victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of 2,673 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Julio Rodriguez struck out swinging to start the inning and Jack Larsen grounded out before Jake Scheiner and Zach DeLoach both singled and Kaden Polcovich drew a walk to load the bases before Rizzo's free pass.

Rodriguez grounded out in the second inning, allowing Rizzo to score, giving the Travs a 1-0 lead. The Hooks tied the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single by David Hensley.

Scheiner and Rizzo had two hits each for Arkansas, which finished with nine as a team. Reliever Dayeison Arias (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout in his only inning of work.