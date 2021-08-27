Troopers: I-30 crash near North Little Rock interchange kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, troopers said.

Bryon Daniels, 48, was driving a 2019 Kawasaki east on the interstate near the north interchange when the wreck happened at about 12:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police. Troopers said Daniels was weaving in and out of traffic, riding between lanes.

Upon passing a vehicle, he lost control of the motorcycle, striking the guardrail on the left side, troopers said. He was thrown as a result of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 394 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.