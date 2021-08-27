Tropical storm to bring chance for heavy rain, strong winds to Arkansas

The landfall of Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and a chance for strong winds to southeastern and eastern Arkansas starting Sunday, forecasters said.

Forecasters predict the greatest rain accumulations will be seen in the southeast half of the state, with up to 4 inches of rain possible through Sept. 3, according to a Friday briefing from the National Weather Service. Some areas, though, may see heavier amounts, the briefing states.

Central Arkansas is expected to see up to 2 inches of rain, forecasters said.

Forecasters predict as much as 4 inches of rain to fall in southeastern and eastern Arkansas through Sept. 3, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

According to the briefing, the area enclosed by the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 corridor also has up to a 30% chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds, with sustained speeds of 39 mph or above. Tornadoes are also possible.

No tropical storm watches or warnings are in effect for the state, though, forecasters said.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

The storm is expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana on Sunday, the weather service said. Changes in either direction will affect the overall threats from the storm, according to the weather service.