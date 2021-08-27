U.S. to retry former state Sen. Gilbert Baker on 8 counts

Gilbert Baker, the Republican Party operative who was acquitted of conspiracy to bribe a judge earlier this month, will be retried on eight counts a jury deadlocked on after four days of deliberation.

Baker, 64, will be retried on one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and seven counts of honest services wire fraud.

He was accused of bribing former Circuit Court Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million jury award in a wrongful death suit brought against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is owned by Michael Morton of Fort Smith, by funneling $30,000 in campaign contributions from Morton to Maggio through a series of political action committees set up at Baker's behest.

Morton, who testified at Baker's recently concluded trial, has not been charged in connection with the case. Maggio, who also testified, is serving a 10-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking a bribe.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined Friday to comment further on the matter beyond the notice filed Thursday stating its intent to retry the remaining eight counts.