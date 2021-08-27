Why, of course

Why this is such big news is puzzling. The United States military now requires covid-19 vaccinations for its service members.

It's a dangerous disease. Troops have already died from it. And those troopers live, work and eat in close quarters. They'll have to be vaccinated against the covid virus.

Just as they are against diphtheria.

Just as they are against Hepatitis A.

Just as they are against measles.

Just as they are against mumps.

Just as they are against tetanus.

Depending on a person's station and/or job, a military type could get 17 different vaccinations. Some of us remember lining up in shorts and T-shirts and walking through a firing line of vaccine shots. Nobody asked our opinion.

It's all a part of keeping the United States military at full readiness. And protecting the rest of us. In more ways than one.