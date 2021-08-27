Woman shot, injured outside Little Rock gas station, police say

A woman was shot and injured outside of a Little Rock gas station Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:38 p.m. Thursday to the Shell gas station at 2620 W. 65th St., just off Interstate 30 about 3 miles southwest of the interchange with Interstate 530 and Interstate 440, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The clerk told officers that she heard approximately six shots, then saw a dark-colored sedan and a white Chrysler sedan leave the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers at UAMS Medical Center on a separate call advised those officers that a Chrysler 300 had showed up at the hospital with a shooting victim, according to the report.

Officers were unable to speak with the victim because she immediately went into surgery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.