Hong Kong legislator out; loyalty cited

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities ousted an opposition legislator from his seat Thursday after finding him to be insufficiently loyal amid Beijing’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.

Cheng Chung-tai of the populist Civic Party was disqualified from the Legislature after he “failed to fulfil the legal requirements and conditions on upholding the Basic Law and bearing allegiance” to Hong Kong, the government said in a statement. The Basic Law is Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

He was one of two remaining opposition lawmakers in the Legislature, after the pro-democracy camp of legislators resigned en masse last year after the disqualification of four of their colleagues.

Hong Kong’s chief secretary, John Lee, said in a news conference that Cheng was disqualified after an opinion was sought from the territory’s national security committee, which said Cheng had failed to comply with the requirements of being a legislator. The committee was set up last year when Beijing imposed a strict national security law that effectively criminalized opposition to the government and silenced dissent.

The committee referred to negative behavior from Cheng in seeking public office, Lee said, without describing any specific incidents that led to his disqualification.

Cheng, considered an independent opposition lawmaker, opposed a number of bills favored by the pro-Beijing camp, including electoral reform legislation earlier this year that reduced the proportion of directly elected lawmakers.

Cheng said he was not aware of any legal recourse he could seek regarding his disqualification.

Brits arrest man, say he injected foods

LONDON — Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes.

Local authorities advised shoppers at the stores in the west London area of Hammersmith to throw away their purchases after the suspect was detained Wednesday night.

Authorities have not identified how many items were tampered with or if the syringes had anything inside.

Officers were first called at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a man shouting abuse at people in the street.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said the suspect used “a number of needles” to inject into processed meat and microwaveable products at small branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road.

He was arrested “on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” the Police Department said.

The three stores remained closed Thursday. The Hammersmith and Fulham Council said an investigation was ongoing.

Inquiry sought over killings in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says it has received reports from residents that some 150 people were killed earlier this month in an attack by the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government declared a terrorist group this year.

A statement by the government-created rights group Thursday said the killings in East Wollega in the Oromia region on Aug. 18 were followed by a revenge attack the next day that left another 60 people dead.

The statement said the first attack occurred a day after security forces stationed in the area left. The commission has called for an investigation into why.

A spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, in a social media post has called the allegations against the armed group “a gross distortion of facts on the ground” and said intense fighting has been ongoing in the area between ethnic Amhara and ethnic Oromos. The two are Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups.

The human rights commission’s statement comes after the Amhara Association of America this week reported that at least 135 Amhara were killed and hundreds of homes destroyed in the Aug. 18 attack by “suspected members of OLA militias.” Ethnic violence is a major challenge for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who also is dealing with a growing conflict that has spread out of the country’s northern Tigray region into neighboring Amhara and Afar.

9 people die when crane falls in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Police in Kenya’s capital say nine people are dead after a crane collapsed at a high-rise construction site in Nairobi.

Officer Muturi Mbogo said the crane collapsed midday Thursday while it was being dismantled by workers. He said another worker was seriously injured. He said the collapse is under investigation.

A worker at the site, Michael Odhiambo, said the crane fell after its work was completed on the 14th floor. “It seems they did not realize the nuts tying it were loose,” he said of fellow workers. “We heard a loud bang, only to realize the crane was down.” Two Chinese engineers were among the victims, Odhiambo said. The project to build a 14-story student hostel is being supervised by a Chinese construction firm.

The Zhejiang Chengjian Construction Africa Ltd. said in a statement that it has sealed off the site and is cooperating with police and other authorities.