Zebras-Cardinals game on Sept. 3 called off; caution against covid-19 spread cited

Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools’ varsity football teams will not square off next Friday as originally scheduled.

The Pine Bluff School District announced the cancellation of that game, along with several Pine Bluff High junior varsity contests, out of caution against the spread of covid-19. The varsity game between Pine Bluff and Dollarway would have been the first as sister schools in the recently annexed school district.

In an email, district Superintendent Barbara Warren said: “After contemplating the risk and reward, our AD Cheryl Hatley and I decided that we would not risk covid-19 exposure if we didn't have to. Likely we won't attempt to find another opponent for 9/3/21.”

Pine Bluff is still scheduled to host Watson Chapel tonight, and won’t play again until Sept. 17 when Little Rock Parkview visits Jordan Stadium. Dollarway will still host Helena-West Helena Central tonight and resume action Sept. 10 at Texarkana.

Seven Pine Bluff JV games have been canceled: Aug. 23 against Watson Chapel, Aug. 30 against White Hall, Sept. 13 against Little Rock Southwest, Sept. 20 against Maumelle, Oct. 4 against El Dorado, Oct. 11 against Parkview and Oct. 18 against Southwest.