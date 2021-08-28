12-state human-trafficking ring busted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Authorities made 102 arrests and rescued 47 victims as part of a 12-state effort to combat human trafficking, Missouri's top law enforcement official said Friday.

Most of the arrests occurred Thursday night into Friday morning and came after a monthslong investigation, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

"Operation United Front" was conducted in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and South Dakota, where authorities conducted their operation during this month's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Undercover law enforcement officers from federal, state and local agencies arranged meetings with potential victims or posed as victims to identify buyers or traffickers, Schmitt said.

Two of the 47 victims were minors and they were rescued in Kentucky, which had the most arrests -- 46 -- and where 21 victims were rescued.

The Missouri investigation was conducted at a Kansas City business and led to two arrests and the rescue of four victims.

Status of Jesse Jackson, wife updated

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough covid-19 infection while his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit, according to a family statement released Friday.

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple's five children, said that his father's covid-19 symptoms are abating.

Jackson, 79, has Parkinson's disease and Jonathan Jackson said he will receive "intensive occupational and physical therapy" at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

Jacqueline Jackson, 77, is not on a ventilator but is receiving increased oxygen in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Jonathan Jackson said.

The couple, who have been married nearly 60 years, were admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil-rights leader and former presidential candidate, is vaccinated against the virus. He received his first dose during a publicized event where he urged others to receive the vaccine too.

He said Tuesday that Jacqueline, also a civil-rights activist, has not been vaccinated. He said his wife didn't get vaccinated because she has a "preexisting condition" they were worried about. He did not elaborate.

Maryland court to review sniper's case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's highest court has agreed to take up the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper rampage that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region.

Malvo's lawyers argue that his punishment goes against a 2012 Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and Malvo should benefit from Maryland's new law enabling prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they've served at least 20 years.

The state Court of Appeals granted a "bypass" review in Malvo's case and that of two others serving life sentences for crimes committed as youths, news outlets report. The order issued Wednesday scheduled oral arguments to begin in January.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad embarked on a rampage that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Others were killed as the pair made their way to the D.C. region from Washington state. Muhammad was executed in 2009.

Malvo has claimed that the six life-without-parole terms he received in Maryland are illegal in light of U.S. Supreme Court decisions saying mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles except in rare cases.

Indiana building residents evacuated

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- Nearly 100 people have been moved from a nine-story public housing building in northwestern Indiana after inspectors found serious structural problems.

The East Chicago Housing Authority ordered 94 residents to evacuate from the Nicosia Senior Building on Wednesday, moving them to rooms at three hotels in nearby Hammond, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The action came after an engineering firm found "significant structural distress" from splitting and corroding steel in the 50-year-old building's support columns, housing authority officials said. Much of the 207-unit building was already vacant after many years of troubles with roach and rodent infestations, leaky ceilings and mold.

East Chicago is about 25 miles southeast of Chicago.

Housing authority Deputy Director Christopher Vincent said the evacuation was necessary to avoid a tragedy such as the deadly Miami-area condominium building collapse in June.

The housing authority is paying for hotel rooms for the building's residents and giving them meal money until they can be moved to new homes, hopefully within six weeks, he said.

Officials are awaiting a final inspection report before deciding whether the building can be repaired, Vincent said.