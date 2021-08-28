2021 Buffalo River Elk Festival canceled

The 2021 Buffalo River Elk Festival has been cancelled because of the rise in covid-19 cases around the state and the impact it's having on health care workers and facilities, organizers announced Saturday.

This is the second year in a row that the festival — which attracts 3,000 to 8,000 attendees to Jasper in Newton County — has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to take place Sept. 3-4.

The festival is typically a two-day event featuring entertainment; local art and handmade goods; food vendors; the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual elk tag lottery; and outdoor activities. The annual event celebrates the successful reintroduction of wild elk to the Buffalo River area.

“This decision was a difficult one to make, but we have a responsibility to protect the health of our community members and festival goers,” said an official statement by the Buffalo River Elk Festival board of directors. "We are looking forward to hosting the festival again in 2022. Thank you for your understanding and support."