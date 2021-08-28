Area students participate in summer STEM events

Kansas City Teen Summit, a nonprofit organization in STEM education, recently held its 2021 annual summer program featuring students in Jefferson County, Ark., and Kansas City, Mo., in various projects including science, arts, reading as well as a lunch program.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas partnered with Kansas City Teen Summit and the community of Altheimer to engage teens in art and allowed them to collect temperature readings at their site.

During their time at ASC, the students created climate art projects and learned theatre techniques to help with public speaking. The students created art pieces that infused landscape imagery and climate change data, according to a program newsletter.

The goal at ASC was to have the participants create something they were proud of, something they felt comfortable speaking about, to discuss what they had learned and showcase their accomplishments.

URBAN HEAT ISLAND STUDY

In order to study urban heat island effects, students were equipped with a temperature measuring device and took temperature readings at specific spots like a tree trunk, a building, or a table located in direct sunlight. Then students graphed the information on a spreadsheet and studied trends.

In Missouri, some temperatures were taken at Donnelly College, while the remaining temperature measurements were taken at the students' homes.

The Arkansas students took measurements at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and at the Arts and Science Center.

KCTS GAVE BOOKS, LUNCHES

Kansas City Teen Summit gave books and lunches to children in kindergarten through fifth grade in Altheimer, Ark.

"Reading something, such as a book, is important to a child's education. It's one of the main skills every child should have. It helps them throughout their education and lives outside of school," according to the newsletter.

In addition to reading, children also need hot meals which help them be more energetic in school. Without hot meals the student would have less energy to work hard in school, according to the newsletter.

READING MENTOR

Literacy is important for all children. A student from Jack Robey Junior High School mentored an elementary student virtually. Her student was asked to select a book to read. The reader was given key vocabulary words to focus on. She was asked to define the words, use them in a sentence, practice spelling them and summarize the story. Each week, new books were introduced.

While enhancing children's reading skills, Kansas City Teen Summit' students were also developing leadership skills and improving interpersonal skills. Since 2015, Kansas City Teen Summit has been working to improve reading comprehension within its service community. It is important to the well-being of young readers, according to the newsletter.

"Please continue to partner with us by encouraging your young children to read something every week. It's a safe way to bring new adventures into your child's life," a spokesman said.

MICROBIOLOGY

Students spent time exploring biology and microbiology in Arkansas and Missouri colleges. Hands-on engagements, special projects and real life learning opened their eyes to college expectations and the importance of science, according to the newsletter.

Students practiced smear staining, a process that makes the bacteria visible to the human eye under a microscope.

SUMMIT SPONSORS

The 2021 Kansas City Teen Summit program sponsors included Arvest Bank, Cerner Charitable Foundation, Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Randall Ferguson, R. Brown, Mr. and Mrs. C. Wilder and Kansas City Teen Summit's Board Members.

Brenette Wilder, of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Details: www.kansascityteensummit.org.