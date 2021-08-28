These are 34 Arkansas broadband projects that will receive $120 million in American Rescue Plan funds, followed by 12 more projects that, when ready, will receive another $27 million in the funds.

The list shows which company will receive the funds, the location and the amount. All projects are:

READY PROJECTS

• Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative, rural Logan County, $2,064,000

• ARTelco, Shirley, $1,359,201

• ARTelco, Edgemont (Cleburne County), $2,890,040

• Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative, Chicot County, $2,436,336

• Clay County Connect, Greene County, $678,173

• Clay County Electric Cooperative, Randolph County Phase 2, $5,020,895

• East Arkansas Video*, Wheatley, $991,000

• Mountain View Telephone Co., Hub Willis, $435,761

• Ritter, Crittenden County, $5,182,308

• Ritter, Independence County-South, $7,600,300

• SATCO, Warren, $3,895,629

• Windstream, Van Buren, $586,047

• Windstream, Carroll County, $4,867,453

• Windstream, Searcy County, $6,383,106

• Windstream, Sevier County, $7,041,252

• Windstream, Grant County, $10,782,386

• WOW, Hartman, $1,208,310

• WOW, Coal Hill, $2,218,948.17

• Hillbilly Wireless, Independence County-North, $10,471,450

• Pine Bluff Cable TV*, Pinebergen, $1,995,000

• Resort Cable TV, Cedar Creek, $684,000

• Resort Cable TV,* Highway 227 North, $869,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Walnut Valley-Brookhill Ranch, $880,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Fountain Lake, $968,000

• CableSouth Media3 SwyftConnect, Grady, $1,393,589.44

• Windstream, Perry County, $9,056,129

• IndCo Cable TV, White County, $3,880,028

• Pine Bluff Cable TV*, Island Harbor, $508,000

• East Arkansas Video*, St. Francis County, $77,350

• ARTelco, Fairfield Bay-Phase 2, $5,484,052

• TCW, Faulkner County, $5,817,677

• Windstream, Faulkner County, $7,584,168

• Madison County Telco MCTC, Aurora, $1,794,386

• Madison County Telco MCTC, Kingston, $2,944,836

PENDING PROJECTS

• CableSouth Media3 SwyftConnect, Ashley, $5,961,636

• Extreme Broadband, Waldron, $4,004,218

• Hillbilly Wireless, Tupelo, $1,895,310.90

• Pine Bluff Cable TV*, East Pine Bluff, $690,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Cedarglades, $621,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Tom Lloyd-Amanda Place, $956,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Pearcy 2, $2,175,000

• Resort Cable TV*, Royal 2, $2,275,000

• SWAT, Garland City, $866,790

• Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative, Ashley County-Mist Promise Land Highway 8, $2,434,885.58

• Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative, Ashley County-Crossroads Sub Old Milo, $2,574,340.81

• Ashley-Chicot Electric Cooperative, Ashley County-Meridian Sub East West, $2,709,696