Fort Smith, circa 1910: A century past, rural merchants might have depended on the Old Fort Coffee Co. to stock their general stores. These two gents likely were salesmen making their rounds on a cold day. The company operated from a multi-story building that covered part of the 100 block of Rogers Avenue. The building was demolished and the land incorporated into the national historic site in the 1980s.

