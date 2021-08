ASHDOWN 37, HAMBURG 7

HAMBURG -- A balanced offensive attack led Ashdown (1-0) to a blowout victory over Hamburg (0-1).

Ashdown's Shamar Easter had two touchdown catches and a blocked punt for a safety in the first two quarters. Jonathan McElroy added a third-quarter touchdown for the Panthers.

Hamburg's lone score came in the first quarter.

