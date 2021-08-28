Assassin of RFK granted parole

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole Friday after two of Kennedy's sons spoke in favor of Sirhan Sirhan's release and prosecutors declined to argue that he should be kept behind bars.

The decision was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release.

The ruling by the two-person panel at Sirhan's 16th parole hearing will be reviewed over the next 90 days by the California Parole Board's staff. Then it will be sent to the governor, who will have 30 days to decide whether to grant it, reverse it or modify it.

Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan's remorse and felt that Sirhan should be released if he's not a threat to others.

"I'm overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face," he said. "I think I've lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love."

The New York senator and brother of President John F. Kennedy was a Democratic presidential candidate when he was gunned down June 6, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after delivering a victory speech in the pivotal California primary.

Sirhan, who was convicted of first-degree murder, has said he doesn't remember the killing.

His lawyer, Angela Berry, argued that the board should base its decision on who Sirhan is today.

Prosecutors declined to participate or oppose his release under a policy by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, a former police officer who took office last year after running on a reform platform.

Gascon, who said he idolized the Kennedys and mourned Robert Kennedy's assassination, believes the prosecutors' role ends at sentencing and prosecutors should not influence decisions to release prisoners.

Sirhan told the Parole Board that he had learned to control his anger and was committed to living peacefully.

"I would never put myself in jeopardy again," he said. "You have my pledge. I will always look to safety and peace and nonviolence."

Some Kennedy family members, Los Angeles law enforcement officers and the public submitted letters opposing Sirhan's release, Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton said at the start of the proceeding held virtually Friday, with Sirhan appearing from San Diego County prison.

"We don't have a [district attorney] here, but I have to consider all sides," Barton said, noting it would consider arguments made in the past by prosecutors opposing his release, depending on their relevance.

Sirhan has served 53 years for the assassination. He initially was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.

At his last parole hearing in 2016, commissioners concluded after more than three hours of intense testimony that Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime.

A Christian Palestinian from Jordan, Sirhan has acknowledged that he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel.

When asked Friday how he feels about the Middle East conflict today, Sirhan broke down crying and temporarily couldn't speak.

"Take a few deep breaths," said Barton, who noted the conflict had not gone away and still touched a nerve.

Sirhan said he doesn't follow what's going on in the region but thinks about the suffering of refugees.

"The misery that those people are experiencing. It's painful," Sirhan said.

If released, Sirhan could be deported to Jordan -- if not live with his brother in Pasadena, Calif. -- and Barton said he was concerned he might become a "symbol or lightning rod to foment more violence."

Sirhan said he was too old to be involved in the Middle East conflict and would detach himself from it.

"The same argument can be said or made that I can be a peacemaker, and a contributor to a friendly, nonviolent way of resolving the issue," Sirhan said.