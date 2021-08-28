Autopsy confirms remains are of missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA -- Autopsy results Friday confirmed that the human remains found Wednesday near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista were those of Barbara Doyle, according to a news release from the city.

Doyle, 74, of Bella Vista, had been missing for nearly two weeks when searchers found her remains about a quarter of a mile from Brookfield Assisted Living. Bella Vista police announced the discovery Thursday, saying the remains were consistent with the description of Doyle, although they couldn't confirm the person's identity at the time.

Doyle was last seen alive Aug. 12 at Brookfield Assisted Living. She had been admitted to the facility earlier that day but wandered off around 3:45 p.m. Multiple agencies from Northwest Arkansas and the state assisted the Police Department in the search, covering more than 1,500 acres, according to a news release.