BAPTIST PREP 14, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 0
YELLVILLE -- Quarterback Tyler Hesly threw two touchdown passes to lead Baptist Prep (1-0) over Yellville-Summit (0-1).
Hesly threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davis Rusher with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. He followed that two minutes later on a 2-yard scoring pass to Owen Throneberry.
Baptist Prep's Jackson Mullen had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
