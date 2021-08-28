BAPTIST PREP 14, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 0

YELLVILLE -- Quarterback Tyler Hesly threw two touchdown passes to lead Baptist Prep (1-0) over Yellville-Summit (0-1).

Hesly threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davis Rusher with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. He followed that two minutes later on a 2-yard scoring pass to Owen Throneberry.

Baptist Prep's Jackson Mullen had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]