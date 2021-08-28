Barnett bounces back, Zebras win

Injured for most of the 2020 season, X'Zaevion Barnett didn't wait long to make up for lost time.

Pine Bluff High School's junior running back bounced off Watson Chapel tacklers and sprinted down the Wildcats' sideline 52 yards on the second play of Friday's season opening game. That was just a hint of what was to come in the Zebras' 46-28 win at Jordan Stadium.

Barnett finished with 128 yards on five carries. He also scored on a 34-yard screen catch-and-run later in the first quarter and broke a 58-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to boot, helping the Zebras (1-0) pick up a win in their only game for another three weeks.

The Pine Bluff School District canceled its Sept. 3 game against sister school Dollarway out of caution against the spread of covid-19.

Barnett said he felt healthy for most of the game.

"I kind of cramped up," he said. "When you play against people you know, you play harder. I didn't really just want to be playing hard. I came out with the mindset ready to win and start the year off right."

Junior Will Howell completed seven of 12 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Howell added a touchdown quarterback sneak for the 6A Zebras, who were locked in a back-and-forth tilt with the 5A Wildcats (0-1) throughout the first half.

Watson Chapel did not wait long to answer Pine Bluff's first blow.

Sophomore Akyell Madison rushed 16 yards to cap the Wildcats' first series, which went 75 yards in seven plays. Senior Lamar Walker punched in the 2-point conversion to put the Wildcats in front.

Madison, who finished with 95 yards on 20 carries, converted three fourth downs in the game, including a 9-yard keeper to pad the lead to 14-6. He also completed 9 of 14 passes for 62 yards.

Howell connected with Barnett under pressure on his first TD pass, and Barnett rushed for the extra two points to knot the score with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

Senior Glenn Barnes shared the carries with Barnett and kept the Zebras moving on a 13-play, 75-yard series that ended in a 1-yard Howell sneak with 3:48 left before halftime. A pass interference call against Watson Chapel also aided the go-ahead drive.

The Wildcats moved back in front, 22-20, just 64 seconds into the second half after Brown (141 yards on 19 carries) raced 55 yards for a score.

"They're a well-coached team and they fought all the way through," Pine Bluff coach Rod Stinson said. "We just caught a few more breaks toward the end."

The lead lasted only 8 seconds. Howell's second TD pass to junior Blake Hegwood went 57 yards, and the Zebras never relinquished their advantage.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN...

Barnett's 58-yard sprint added onto Pine Bluff's lead.

Pine Bluff's defense, which had given up a number of fourth-down conversions by Watson Chapel, made some stops. The offense took advantage, like when Howell and senior Lamont Wiley hooked up on a 39-yard pass and junior Tyrea Campbell rushed 48 yards for score in the final 12 minutes.

Watson Chapel closed the scoring on a 15-yard Marquez Brentley end-around with 2:45 left in the game. Junior Torren Jackson picked off a pass for the Wildcats.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO...

Barnett for his two rushing touchdowns and 34-yard scoring reception.

NEXT UP

Watson Chapel will visit Hot Springs Lakeside on Sept. 10. Pine Bluff won't return to action until Sept. 17, when it hosts Little Rock Parkview.