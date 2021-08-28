BAUXITE 35, RIVERVIEW 7
SEARCY -- Quarterback Hunter Ferrell accounted for four touchdowns in leading Bauxite (1-0) to a blowout victory over Riverview (0-1).
Ferrell rushed for a score and threw for three more for the Miners.
Noah Britton had a 2-yard touchdown for Bauxite's other score.
Israel Gameros scored the lone touchdown for Riverview on a 20-yard run.
