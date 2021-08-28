BAUXITE 35, RIVERVIEW 7

SEARCY -- Quarterback Hunter Ferrell accounted for four touchdowns in leading Bauxite (1-0) to a blowout victory over Riverview (0-1).

Ferrell rushed for a score and threw for three more for the Miners.

Noah Britton had a 2-yard touchdown for Bauxite's other score.

Israel Gameros scored the lone touchdown for Riverview on a 20-yard run.

