Big plays set tone for Curley Wolves

by PETE PERKINS SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:31 a.m.
Prescott football coach Brian Glass

In a game that figured to play out as a Class 3A non-conference battle, the Prescott Curley Wolves dominated from start to finish.

Prescott followed a balanced attack of passing from junior quarterback Carston Poole and running by senior tailback Jaylen Hopson to take control early in a 56-6 victory over the Newport Greyhounds at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

Poole completed 9 of 12 passes for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hopson carried 10 times for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Prescott Coach Brian Glass said he did not expect the lopsided outcome.

"There's no doubt we are very happy with the way we played," Glass said. "We have some big-play ability, but so do they, so we had to do a real good job to keep them from getting loose. We did a good job of that."

Prescott (1-0) scored first with a 68-yard touchdown pass off of a fake punt from Poole to junior receiver Jacaylon Zachery in the game's first minute.

A 1-yard touchdown run by junior back Travion Dickens late in the first quarter increased Prescott's lead at 16-0.

After a three-and-out drive and a punt by Newport set Prescott at its 32 with 52 seconds left in the first quarter, Poole tossed a 68-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Branen Bradley to give Prescott a 22-0 lead.

Newport Coach Mark Hindsley said he knew going in about Prescott's talent.

"You can't look at this from a Newport side and say they're not a good football team," Hindsley said. "You look at Hopson. He's the most explosive player we've seen in a long, long time. Jacaylon Zachery can make plays. Poole has a great arm, an unbelievable arm. They're just a good football team."

A 4-yard touchdown pass from Poole to Zachery increased Prescott's lead to 28-0 with 9:06 left in the second quarter.

Newport (0-1) scored on a 10-yard fumble return by junior defensive back Brendon Curry to draw within 28-6, but Prescott responded with an 82-yard kickoff return by Hopson to take a 36-6 lead.

"[Poole] was really sharp," Glass said. "He's starting to get some attention [from college programs], and he is hopefully going to keep filling out."

Hopson's 95-yard touchdown run in the first half's final minute gave Prescott a 43-6 halftime lead.

Touchdowns in the third quarter on a 67-yard pass from Poole to senior receiver Omarion Dickens and a 46-yard fumble return by senior Jason Patrick Jr. completed the scoring.

Print Headline: Big plays set tone for Curley Wolves

