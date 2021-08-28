Board to discuss mask mandate

The White Hall School District's mask mandate will be discussed in a special-called board meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting was scheduled after a group of parents successfully petitioned the board to hear their concerns over requiring students to wear face masks inside district campuses and on school buses.

Superintendent Doug Dorris issued the mandate in hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus within the district, as students younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

Only those who registered by Friday at the administration building will be allowed to speak for or against the mandate before the board.

The mandate was to be reviewed during the board's regular meeting held earlier this month.