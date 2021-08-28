Body found in Lake Hamilton, Garland County sheriff's office says

The body of an unidentified white male was found Saturday morning in Lake Hamilton near Lake Hamilton Drive, according to the public information officer for the Garland County sheriff’s office.

Deputy Courtney Kizer said the Garland County Communication Center received the call about the body about at 10:49 a.m. Saturday.

Garland County deputies, as well as the Garland County Marine Patrol and Lake Hamilton Fire Department’s marine division, responded to the call and found the male unresponsive in the water.

The body was moved to the fish hatchery boat ramp, then turned over to the Garland County coroner’s office, Kizer said.

The cause of death was unknown Saturday evening, and “this is considered an active investigation,” Kizer said.