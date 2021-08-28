BROOKLAND 7, GOSNELL 6
GOSNELL -- A first-quarter touchdown pass from Jack Pettit to David York was enough to lead Brookland (1-0) past Gosnell (0-1).
The Pirates got on the board with a second-quarter touchdown, but their two-point conversion attempt failed.
