Brown scores 3 TDs as Cardinals cruise

ARKADELPHIA -- There was no extra session needed this time around for Camden Fairview.

Running back Jacoriae Brown scored three touchdowns, and the Cardinals' defense came up with four turnovers and six sacks to run past Arkadelphia 41-21 on Friday night at Badger Stadium.

Three other players scored touchdowns for Fairview (1-0), which suffered a 21-20 loss to the Badgers in overtime in last season's opener. But the Cardinals dominated this one from the start.

Brown finished with 75 yards on 16 carries while fellow tailback, Jatoney McGehee, ran 17 times for 120 yards and a score for Fairview. Quarterback Martavius Thomas, who was 8 of 15 for 170 yards and a touchdown, added 75 yards on the ground.

"I was so proud of these guys," Fairview Coach Jake Monden said. "Of course, we've got a lot of things we need to clean up. We're working some guys both ways right now, and we're trying to put our best 11 guys on the field every down. But [Friday], everyone stepped up and contributed on both sides of the ball.

"I thought we ran it well and played really sound defensively."

Donovan Whitten completed 14 of 34 passes for 174 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Arkadelphia (0-1), which put itself in a bind in the first half by committing costly mistakes.

The Badgers turned the ball over twice, dropped several passes and failed to convert on two fourth downs -- all of which allowed the Cardinals to take a step ahead throughout the first two quarters.

"I thought the effort was there, but we were just too inconsistent all night long," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "We had some things that didn't go our way, but Camden is a good team. Not taking anything from them because they're very good. And when you play good teams like that, those small mistakes that we made, they're going to take advantage it.

"It just felt like we were one or two things away all game."

Fairview, which led 27-14 at halftime, also didn't afford Arkadelphia many chances to sustain or build any kind of momentum, particularly in the second half.

Brown scored two touchdowns a little more than four minutes apart in the third quarter to help the Cardinals build a lead as big as 41-14.

Braylon Bailey rushed for 97 yards, most of which came in the second half, and scored on a 22-yard run late in the third for Arkadelphia.

Fairview caught a break midway through the opening quarter to pick up its first points of the season. The Cardinals went three-and-out on their first series but recovered the ensuing punt at the 25 after it hit a Badgers' player. Two plays later, Brown rumbled in from 3 yards out.

However, it was a nifty play by Fairview's defense later in the period that really got the Cardinals off and running.

Arkadelphia faced a second and 5 from the Cardinals' 33 when Jabauree Lockhart snatched the ball out of Whitten's hands and raced 60 yards for a touchdown with 2:10 left in the first quarter.

"[The defense] came out ready to play," Monden explained. "They were great tonight. That Arkadelphia group threw for 300 or so yards last week against a good Lake Hamilton team in a game that I watched. But the defense was ready to play from the start."

Arkadelphia responded on its next series by moving 57 yards in three plays and scoring on Whitten's 21-yard touchdown toss to Alex Loy to cut its deficit to 13-7, but Fairview countered with a quick score of its own. Brandon Copeland returned the following kickoff 43 yards to the Badgers' 33 and scored shortly thereafter when Thomas found him open in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

The Badgers climbed to within 20-14 on Whitten's 40-yard strike to Loy at the 5:32 mark.

The Cardinals took a 13-point lead into halftime when McGhee polished off an 8-play, 48-yard march with a 1-yard score with less than two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Brown scored on a 13-yard run with 4:40 showing in the third, then tacked on an 11-yard touchdown with 32 ticks left in the period to extend the Cardinals' lead to 27.

"It's a good way to start off the season," Monden said. "I wasn't exactly happy with all the retaliation things we did every time someone would jaw at us, just stuff between the ears. We weren't fluid at times offensively because we were trying to do too much.

"You've got to simplify it a little bit, but with simplifying, we still scored 41 so we can't be too upset about it."

