Cabot spoils Clark's Searcy debut

SEARCY -- The Zac Clark era began with a whimper Friday night as Searcy (0-1) fell hard in a 35-7 defeat agaisnt Cabot (1-0) at Lion Stadium.

After back-to-back turnovers-on-downs from each squad to start the game, the Panthers found themselves with a 21-0 lead heading into halftime, thanks in large part to a big performance from receiver Braden Gray.

Gray caught a 19-yard pass from quarterback Grant Freeman with a minute left in the first quarter, and he later scored on an 88-yard run in the second quarter to put Cabot up 14-0. He'd finish the game with three touchdowns and 186 total yards.

"He's dynamic," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said in reference to Gray. "He can score, and he can score from a long way away, which is important."

The key to Friday's win for Reed, however, was the Panthers' ability to run the ball.

"A year ago," Reed said, "we didn't ever have a rushing night like this."

Mason Bell, a senior running back, was the Panthers' biggest workhorse on the ground. Although he didn't find the end zone, he totaled 137 yards rushing and had 22 rushing attempts.

Reed also credited Cabot's offensive line play with the rushing success. He said that a season ago, with the coronavirus pandemic, some starters on the offensive line missed games from time to time, which paved the way for more reps for other players.

"We played a bunch of kids last year, and it showed tonight that we got a spring practice, we got a good summer and then we got a bunch of kids that have some experience," Reed said. "They're bigger and stronger. They're a year older."

Bell wasn't the only back to get a touch. In fact, the Panthers finished with 379 yards on the ground from at least six different players who recorded a rushing attempt.

Clark wasn't dismayed after the loss in his coaching debut at Searcy.

"I still think we have a chance to be really good," he said. "We played a veteran team tonight. They do a great job, and they're a really good team ... but we're gonna be just fine and we've got a chance to be good. So that part of about tonight wasn't discouraging."

What proved most crucial for the Lions was an inability to find the red zone and be effective in it, something Clark was quick to point out after the loss.

Searcy had two trips into the red zone Friday, but on four other occasions the Lions were within 10 yards of getting inside the 20 but failed to do so.

The Lions did have some bright spots in the loss, most notably their running back play from senior Daniel Perry Jr. and junior Demetrick "Dede" Johnson. Perry scored Searcy's only touchdown of the game and finished the night with 38 total yards. Johnson finished with 95 total yards.

Despite Perry's quiet night, Clark was complimentary of the senior's play.

"He's a do-it-all guy, and everybody knows about him, but he played really well without the ball in his hand," Clark said.

