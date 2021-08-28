CENTERPOINT 49, HAMPTON 0

AMITY -- Quarterback Josh Lawson threw for five touchdowns as Centerpoint (1-0) topped Hampton (0-1).

C.J. Fox and Kaden Owens each had two touchdown catches, and Dillon Fox had the other. The Knights also got rushing touchdowns from Jace Clark and Carlos Ponce.

